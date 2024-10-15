ISRO invites Tamboli Castings to participate in IAC 2024

BHAVNAGAR, India, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsidiary of BSE Listed Tamboli Industries Limited, Tamboli Castings (TCL) has received an invitation by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to participate in the prestigious 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) taking place from October 14th - 18th in Milan, Italy.

It is one of the twenty companies participating from India and is the sole representative from the casting and machining sector. ISRO is a key contributor and a platinum sponsor to the event, representing a delegation of Indian companies in this congress.

Shri S. Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, Shri Vaibhav Tamboli, Chairman, Tamboli Industries Limited, and Shri Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Inspace.

IAC is organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), a leading global space advocacy organization with over 513 members across 77 countries. This year's event is being hosted by the Italian Association of Aeronautics and Astronautics (A.I.D.A.A.) and expects industry leaders, innovators, and space technology enthusiasts to participate in large numbers.

Tamboli Castings manufactures mission critical components which are high in precision and are fully machined investment castings. It specializes in the pneumatics & automation, pumps, valves & turbo parts, aerospace and automotive industries.

TCL was incorporated in 2004 as an export-oriented unit and commenced production in 2006. Its clientele consist of Fortune 500 companies and brands across Europe, the US and Asia such as Ferrari, Siemens, ISRO, Jaguar, Flowserve, Ford, Voith, Bosch, L&T among others.

On the opportunity and occasion, Vaibhav B. Tamboli, Chairman and Managing Director said "This is indeed a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase to the world on the indigenous capabilities we have developed. We stand committed to the Viksit Bharat and Athmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. ISRO inviting us to participate in the congress speaks volumes about our capabilities in the aerospace sector and we remain committed to furthering our footprint in this sector."

ABOUT TAMBOLI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (BSE: 533170)

Tamboli Industries Limited is the principal holding company and promoter of Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL). It holds 100 % equity share capital in its wholly owned subsidiary Tamboli Castings Limited which is a specialist in investment casting technology (Feinguss) delivering fully machined precision components.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530705/Tamboli_Castings_ISRO.jpg