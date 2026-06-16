ISRO Scientists Launch Space Technology & Research Program 2026 at Chandigarh University

CU Space Program to offer training & research by ISRO, IIST Scientists for research scholars and students

CHANDIGARH, India, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step towards strengthening space technology education and research, Chandigarh University, through its Kalpana Chawla Centre (KCC) has launched the KCC Space Technology & Research Program 2026 and the KCC Summer Internship Program 2026 at its campus on Monday.

Chandigarh University Officials along with ISRO, IIST Scientists during the launch of Space Technology & Research Program 2026

The month-long national-level programme, running from June 15 to July 11, 2026, has brought together leading space scientists, satellite technologists and semiconductor experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) and other premier scientific institutions to mentor the next generation of innovators and researchers. The initiative will provide students with valuable insights into emerging space technologies and hands-on exposure to cutting-edge developments shaping India's rapidly evolving space sector.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr S Sudhakar, Deputy Director, U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO as the Chief Guest while Prof. Priyadarshnam, Head and Project Director, SSPACE, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) attended as the Guest of Honour. Distinguished guests included Dr. Kamaljeet Singh, Director General, Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh, and Sri Jothy Soman, Group Director, URSC, ISRO.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr S Sudhakar, Deputy Director, U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO said, "As India works towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, science and technology will play a defining role in shaping the future. Science is going to govern the world and space technology will be one of the most important drivers of that transformation. One of the most important lessons young engineers and researchers can learn from ISRO's journey is the value of developing indigenous technologies. We have achieved world-class results by building our own capabilities and relying on the talent of our people. Technology does not come free and acquiring it from elsewhere often comes at a significant cost. When we develop technologies ourselves, we not only reduce costs but also gain strategic advantages and self-reliance. This approach has enabled India to perform exceptionally well despite resource constraints."

Dr S Sudhakar added, "Communication, navigation, scientific exploration and strategic applications will increasingly depend on advancements in the space sector. The coming decades will witness growing demand for space-based services, including surveillance, communication and navigation systems. The defence sector is also expanding its space-based capabilities, both independently and in collaboration with ISRO. At the same time, there will be increasing requirements for scientific research, exploration missions and technology development across multiple domains."

"ISRO has already charted out an ambitious roadmap extending to 2047, including major programmes ranging from advanced exploration missions to long-term human spaceflight missions. To remain technologically ahead in an increasingly competitive global environment, India must continue to invest in indigenous technologies and strengthen its infrastructure," added Dr Sudhakar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Priyadarshnam, Head & Project Director, SSPACE, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) said, "ISRO has always been at the forefront of achieving maximum impact with limited resources. One of the key lessons from its journey is the importance of precision, rigorous testing and human expertise. While automation has its place, mission success ultimately depends on meticulous development, validation and the dedication of scientists and engineers. This culture of frugal innovation and uncompromising testing has been central to ISRO's achievements over the years."

On the role emerging technologies can play in strengthening the security systems in the country, Prof. Priyadarshnam said, "Quantum technology will be a major thrust area in the future. If we do not adapt to quantum systems, many of the present security mechanisms could eventually become vulnerable. Research organizations across India, including ISRO, are already working on quantum technologies, particularly quantum cryptography and quantum communications. Artificial intelligence is another technology that will have a profound impact on the space sector. While its adoption in satellite systems is still evolving, the enormous volume of data being generated by modern space missions will make AI indispensable for analysis, decision-making and future space applications. These areas will play a crucial role in securing communications, protecting critical infrastructure and strengthening national security in the years ahead."

On space technology's role in driving economic growth, he said, "Space technology is going to play a major role in India's future development. Unless we are quick enough to adopt and integrate space technologies across the domains, the pace of development will not be sufficient. There is certainly a threat perception arising from the growing role of space-based technologies in security and strategic affairs. However, India has the capability to overcome such challenges through indigenous innovation and technological self-reliance. India's greatest strength lies in its talent, and we must increase our workforce in this critical sector. Innovation in areas such as small satellite technologies and advanced space systems will be important in enhancing our preparedness and resilience."

Dr Kamaljeet Singh, Director General, Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) said, "Semiconductors are the foundation of the digital economy and will play a crucial role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Under the India Semiconductor Mission, significant progress is already being made with multiple manufacturing and assembly plants being established across the country. Our objective is to build a robust, full-stack semiconductor ecosystem that reduces import dependence and strengthens India's technological capabilities. Semiconductors are critical for strategic sectors including space, telecommunications, defence, artificial intelligence and advanced computing."

"The next step is to strengthen manufacturing, deployment and application ecosystems. As artificial intelligence becomes a key driver of future growth, India must leverage its vast data resources to develop indigenous technologies and sovereign AI models. Building strong capabilities in semiconductors and AI will not only boost economic growth but also enhance national security, technological independence and India's competitiveness in the global innovation landscape," added Dr Kamaljeet.

Over the next four weeks, nearly 15 eminent scientists, directors, senior researchers and technical experts from premier national institutions including ISRO, IIST, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) and other leading organizations will engage with Chandigarh University students and faculty through an intensive series of technical training sessions, expert lectures, laboratory demonstrations, mentoring programmes, research discussions and interactive workshops.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/