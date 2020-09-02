ITC Infotech featured in HFS Market Analysis of Enterprise AI Products 2020 report

ITC Infotech recognized as a global customer-centric player specializing in providing business-friendly solutions to amplify outcomes by deploying intelligence at scale

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services & solutions provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, today announced that the Company has been recognized in the HFS Market Analysis of Enterprise AI Products 2020 report for its platform-agnostic AI products that have been successfully deployed by multiple global clients across large scale projects, delivering real business impact. ITC Infotech has been identified as a global customer-centric player specializing in providing business-friendly solutions to amplify outcomes by deploying intelligence at scale.

The HFS Market Analysis of Enterprise AI Products 2020 report examines the role that major service providers play in the evolving AI landscape, from an applied technology perspective. HFS Research analyzed the enterprise AI products capabilities of 17 leading service providers - across their strengths, development opportunities, and provider facts.

According to Tanmoy Mondal, Senior Analyst at HFS Research, "Service providers are on the front lines of emerging technology trends helping their clients determine the use cases, requirements, and how to best harness the power of emerging tech often creating solution capabilities not available as off-the-shelf products. ITC Infotech's deep domain expertise and relentless focus on effective customer journeys helps them develop business-centric AI products that enable enterprises to realize business outcomes via tailored solutions."

ITC Infotech believes that AI is a key foundational capability for the operations of a truly digital and intelligent enterprise. With clients increasingly expecting service providers to help them quickly ideate, design and pilot solutions as part of their journey of scaling AI initiatives, the company is cognizant of its responsibility to provide the infrastructure, tools and resources that will help them adopt and scale AI capabilities rapidly. ITC Infotech also helps clients jumpstart and fast-track their AI journey through its investments in reusable code, tech frameworks and best practices.

"We have created significantly differentiated business-led approach to AI. Our AI strategy centers around rapid enablement of our clients. Hence, we approach it from the perspective of providing platform-agnostic Business-friendly Solutions which amplify outcomes by unleashing intelligence at scale," said Debasish Chatterjee, Senior Vice President - Digital Experience, at ITC Infotech. "Our pragmatic business-centric AI solutions are based on clients' priorities and technology preferences. This brings deep industry domain insights to leverage AI solutions targeting specific business KPIs."

In the field of AI and data engineering, customization is critical and a 'one size fits all' approach will not deliver significant business outcomes for enterprises. Hence, ITC Infotech's approach is flexible to adopting algorithms, leading technologies, architectures, delivery and commercial models that integrate in the client's landscape.

About HFS Research

HFS is a research, insight and advice company that primarily serves the technology and services industry. HFS provides visionary insights into the major innovations that impact technology and business operations and our research, insights and analyses help senior decision makers.



Founded in 2010, and globally recognized as being innovative, disruptive and forward thinking, HFS has become the market leader through reputation alone. HFS is known for its proprietary research and analyses, strategic think tanks, custom consulting and research engagements, and unfettered points of view that have enabled numerous enterprise clients, service providers and other industry stakeholders to successfully navigate the complex IT and business services market.



HFS has introduced concepts and methodologies such as RPA, the As-a-Service Economy, the Digital OneOffice, the Triple-A Trifecta and the Hyperconnected Future State to the market, and has facilitated dialogues that have changed the industry. The 'Horses for Sources' blog is known for its provocative tone and consistently drives dialogue between the global technology and business communities. It now has a subscriber base of more than 2 million engaged readers and HFS would love for you to join them.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hfsresearch.com/

About ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry specific alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

ITC Infotech is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, one of India's foremost private sector companies and a leading multi-business conglomerate with businesses spanning Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards and Packaging, Agri Business and Information Technology. The Company is acknowledged as one of India's most valuable business corporations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com/

