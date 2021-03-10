ITC Infotech recognized as an 'Innovator' in Avasant's RadarView™ on Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021

BANGALORE, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, has distinguished itself as an 'Innovator' in Avasant's RadarView™ on Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021.

Avasant evaluated 45 technology service providers across three dimensions: practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, and investments and innovation, as part of this research. Of those 45 providers, Avasant recognized the top 24 companies which delivered the most value to the market during the past 12 months in supporting the enterprise adoption of intelligent automation, in this RadarView™.

"Our market positioning by Avasant as 'Innovators' in Intelligent Automation is indeed heartening. From championing automation internally to delivering value added automation solutions for our clients, we at ITC Infotech have been constantly evolving our automation offerings and will continue to invest in strengthening our differentiated value proposition", said Sandeep Kumar, Sr VP & Head of Global Consulting, ITC Infotech.

"ITC Infotech has identified automation as a key growth lever with several strategic investments in the last 18 months. This has led to a significantly enhanced services portfolio that now includes over 650 industry use cases supported with 300 bots and 440 solution prototypes. Its investment in industry-specific automation CoEs, in addition to a meaningful partnership with Automation Anywhere and UiPath, has yielded encouraging outcomes, and it has led to high client traction," said Chandrika Dutt, Principal Analyst, Avasant.

The report critically reviewed and assessed ITC Infotech's practice maturity, partner ecosystem, and the investment and innovation in the automation space. ITC Infotech has invested in developing a three-track approach to automation, which includes industry-led enterprise COEs, embedding automation into its core IT services offerings & platform services and driving a Digital workforce through its unique persona-based approach to automation.

"With its pivot to a persona-based automation approach and investment in off-the-shelf, industry-specific solutions, ITC Infotech has made it easier for its clients to shorten adoption and implementation cycles. This has been particularly important, as several enterprises are critically feeling the need for quick automation as a result of the pandemic. ITC Infotech's client-centric approach, in conjunction with a CEO-led strategy to amplify human potential through automation has helped them move to the Innovator classification in Avasant's Intelligent Automation Services 2020-2021 RadarView," added Swapnil Bhatnagar, Sr Research Director, Avasant.

During the last year, ITC Infotech has pivoted to a persona-based approach using a combination of assisted and unassisted automation front-ended by conversational AI. The COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote work has accelerated the adoption and scaling of automation, especially in core business functions with high-volume transactional and routine work. ITC Infotech is infusing automation at the core of its IT services through a set of platforms and frameworks. Its RPA led Hyper-Automation Testing solution helps 'Shift Left' for process automation, making the process faster, streamlined, and cost-effective. ITC Infotech is also building integrated test-process automation packs around various ISV's that help unlock more value for a client during and after implementation of ISV products.

About Avasant

Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible client-based solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.avasant.com or follow us on LinkedIn for updates and new insights at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avasant

About Avasant RadarView™

Avasant's RadarView™ is an independent assessment of the true capabilities of technology product and service providers, helping clients evaluate them as potential long-term partners for their digital journeys.

For more information, please visit: https://avasant.com/what-we-do/radarview/

About ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry speciﬁc alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

ITC Infotech is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, one of India's foremost private sector companies and a leading multi-business conglomerate. With a market cap of US $35 billion and gross sales value of US $10.5 billion, ITC Limited is acknowledged as one of India's most valuable business corporations. It has been ranked as India's most admired companies by a survey conducted by Fortune India, in association with the Hay Group.

For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com/

SOURCE ITC Infotech