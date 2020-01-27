ITM Launches PG Program in Digital Marketing Analytics to Make Next-Gen Marketing Leaders

MUMBAI, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITM Executive Education Centre (EEC) launches the comprehensive program in Digital Marketing Analytics which aims to offer critical understanding and practical knowledge in harnessing the powerful potential of Digital Market. With mastering skills of complete digital marketing strategy and handling end-to-end digital marketing campaigns, this digital marketing course will elevate your career horizons. This program allures more attention because of the increased digital classifieds market revenue.

Exclusively designed catering to the career advancement needs of working professionals, this digital marketing analytics program is imparted on weekends. This fundamentally gives the paramount tractability to cope with studies along with the career. This post-graduate program comes with 400+ hours of classroom and practical projects training. 35% theory along with 65% practicals on well-known brands' live projects is the model. This program prepares you for 15+ Certifications and trains you on more than 30 modern tools. Moreover, networking with peers through various platforms emphasises on mastering digital marketing analytical techniques. The curriculum is designed in a way so as to make the students job-ready.

This digital marketing analytics program is delivered by digital marketing experts and endorsed by the industry. Moreover, regular job fairs are conducted offering Smart Placement Assistance. This program focuses on those models that give better job opportunities like SEM, SMO, SEO, Content and Data Science. These are the benefits of corporate collaborations. The expert faculty members ensure they have a proven track record in their respective fields with ample experience in teaching and delivering highly intellectual modules. Being experts in their respective fields, they bring a wealth of knowledge to the classroom. Get regular updates on the digital marketing industry by ITM's expertise even after completion of the PG program in Digital Marketing Analytics.

Eligibility Criteria

This digital marketing course is ideal for any business professional, marketing consultant, sales professional, entrepreneur, traditional marketer, or student interested in jump-starting a career in Digital Marketing.

Admission Process

The interested applicants need to fill up the online admission form in order to seek admission for this digital marketing analytics. Once the application and the requisite fee are received, the individual shall be called for the subsequent level of the admission process. The selection board comprises of prominent faculty who review the applications to select applicants. Qualified applicants will be scheduled for an individual interview round. In the course of the last selection level, the individual will be intimated through emails about the admission to the digital marketing analytics program. The qualified applicants need to acknowledge the email and write back the acceptance to complete the admission process.

About ITM Executive Education Centre

The journey of ITM EEC which started in 1994 is a story of excellence as it has nurtured top-quality education over the years. ITM EEC has emerged as a multi-disciplinary executive education centre with campuses at Bengaluru, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. Since 1994, ITM EEC is dedicated to assisting working professionals in their successful journey of career advancements through contemporary programs. This helps working professionals upgrade to industry-relevant skills. ITM EEC has trained more than 9,600 executives and helped them make career transitions for betterment. Their students are drawn by the assurance of great faculty, valuable learning and a lifetime of networking opportunities. Over 45% of their students are referred by their co-workers and peers, a testimony to the value that ITM EEC brings to their professional endeavours.

The various programs at ITM EEC are designed with a keen understanding of future trends. The support of its advanced digital marketing course and trained faculty members give students the dynamic global edge. Undoubtedly, ITM EEC is steadily moving towards bringing a mutiny in becoming a global leader in the education sector. Their partnerships with international universities and schools from the US, UK, Europe and Asia deliver knowledge transfer, program development and student exchanges. These affiliations help to keep the curricula updated, bringing in internationally acclaimed faculties and develop new programs.

