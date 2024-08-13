BENGALURU, India, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iValue Group, the fastest-growing strategic technology advisor, has announced its partnership with Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse. The partnership will make Lenovo's comprehensive Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) portfolio available to businesses across India, accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

iValue Group and Lenovo Join Hands to Bring Infrastructure Solutions Group to Indian Organizations

Acknowledging the rapidly shifting digital ecosystem, iValue Group and Lenovo ISG have joined forces to address a critical market need. Their partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge, budget-friendly cloud management solutions that emphasize flexibility, high-performance, and robust data protection.

Srikanth Shitole, CEO of iValue Group, said, "At iValue, we are committed to empowering Indian enterprises with cutting-edge technology solutions. Partnering with Lenovo allows us to offer their world-class infrastructure portfolio, including the innovative ThinkAgile, ThinkEdge, and ThinkSystem lines. This aligns perfectly with our mission to drive digital transformation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

The partnership leverages iValue Group's 16 years of experience and robust services capabilities to add unique value to Lenovo's business in the region. Organizations can now access Lenovo's smart infrastructure solutions, encompassing software-defined infrastructure, enterprise-grade hardware, and specialized offerings for AI, VDI, and big data workloads.

Amit Luthra, MD – India, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, added, "We are delighted to partner with iValue Group to deliver Lenovo's advanced infrastructure solutions to businesses across India. This collaboration accelerates AI and intelligent transformation, providing flexible and high-performance innovative solutions like Lenovo TruScale & Neptune cooling to enterprises of all sizes. Together, we empower Indian enterprises to drive digital transformation and achieve industry-leading results."

Lenovo ISG offers seamless integration and security, backed by complete supply chain ownership. The partnership also introduces Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Service and industry leading Neptune™ Liquid Cooling for high-performance computing (HPC) to the Indian market, providing flexible, consumption-based 'pay-as-you-go' offerings for data center solutions.

The strategic alliance is designed to overcome the limitations often encountered with conventional cloud service providers, ensuring that businesses have access to agile and tailored cloud technologies that can keep pace with modern business needs.

About iValue Group:

iValue Group, the fastest growing strategic tech advisor, specializes in securing and managing digital applications and data for enterprises in hybrid-cloud environments. With 16 years of expertise, we offer customized solution stacks and associated services, collaborating closely with 80+ OEMs, 1000+ partners, and system integrators. Our 500+ strong team, with over 50% technical experts, provides comprehensive Professional and Managed Services. iValue's cloud-based Center of Excellence features 25+ integrated solutions, streamlining technology adoption.

With a significant presence in SAARC and Southeast Asia, we blend local insights with global practices, covering the business and technical needs of partners to address their enterprise needs across the regions.

To know more, visit www.iValueGroup.com or follow iValue on LinkedIn.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479966/iValue_Group_Lenovo_to_Bring_Infrastructure_Solutions_Group.jpg