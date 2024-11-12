iValue Group Announces Strategic Partnership with RSA for India

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iValue Group, a strategic technology advisor, today announced their new strategic partnership with RSA, the security-first identity leader. This move aims to help more organizations in iValue's extensive network defend themselves from cyberattacks with RSA's cutting-edge identity and access management (IAM) and identity governance and administration (IGA) solutions.

The partnership will see iValue Group become a key distribution partner for the RSA Unified Identity platform, which combines automated identity intelligence, authentication, access control, governance, and lifecycle capabilities. Key RSA solutions the iValue Group will offer include:

RSA ID ® Plus , a cloud-based IAM solution that prioritizes security and seamless user experiences. Offering advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) like biometrics and FIDO2-certified passkeys, it ensures secure access for every user, from any device, anywhere. ID Plus features like RSA ® Mobile Lock and RSA ® Risk AI enhance security by scanning for threats on users' devices and providing adaptive risk scores, reducing unauthorized access. Additionally, RSA ID Plus extends across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments and offers hybrid failover capabilities that ensure continuous access and security even during service interruptions or outages.

RSA ® Governance & Lifecycle , which offers industry-leading IGA capabilities, enabling secure identity management across IT environments. Key features include automated user provisioning, access certification, and policy enforcement, all aimed at reducing risks and ensuring compliance. With advanced analytics and gamification, it provides real-time insights and accelerates compliance, optimizing security posture across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments.

RSA SecurID, which is a leader in securing on-premises resources with comprehensive identity management. Supporting various authenticators, including OTP, passwordless options, and biometrics, RSA SecurID ensures only authorized users access critical systems. Seamlessly integrating with existing IT environments, RSA SecurID enhances security and reduces risks through robust authentication and management capabilities.

With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently issuing new mandates focused on enhancing IAM, including mandatory MFA, the timing of this partnership is critical. RSA's solutions are secure by design and meet stringent regulatory and data sovereignty requirements, providing enterprises with the tools necessary to protect digital identities and ensure compliance.

R. Venkatesh, Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Management at iValue Group, said, "The collaboration with RSA marks a significant milestone for iValue Group. By combining RSA's industry-leading solutions with our extensive channel network and market expertise, we are well-positioned to address the growing demand for robust identity and access management solutions in India. The partnership will empower organizations to strengthen their security frameworks and confidently manage digital identities in an increasingly regulated environment."

"India is a strategic market for RSA and this partnership with iValue reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in and supporting local leaders secure and strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities. India continues to grow and mature in security sensitive verticals like finance, government and technology and with the increased regulatory requirements and reporting, customers are seeking out RSA and its partners to help them mitigate their risk," said Charles Lim, RSA Director of Channels and Commercial.

About iValue Group

iValue Group, the fastest-growing strategic tech advisor, specializes in securing and managing digital applications and data for enterprises in hybrid-cloud environments. With 16 years of expertise, we offer customized solution stacks and associated services, collaborating closely with 80+ OEMs, 1000+ partners, and system integrators. Our 500+ strong team, with over 50% technical experts, provides comprehensive Professional and Managed Services. iValue's cloud-based Center of Excellence features 25+ integrated solutions, streamlining technology adoption.

With a significant presence in SAARC and Southeast Asia, we blend local insights with global practices, covering the business and technical needs of partners to address their enterprise needs across the regions.

To know more, visit www.iValueGroup.com or follow @iValueGroup on LinkedIn.

About RSA

The AI-powered RSA Unified Identity Platform protects the world's most secure organizations from today's and tomorrow's highest-risk cyberattacks. RSA provides the identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance, and lifecycle capabilities needed to prevent threats, secure access, and enable compliance. More than 9,000 security-first organizations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. For more information, go to RSA.com.