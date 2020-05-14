JA Solar to Host Webinar on May 18 with Top Photovoltaic Experts

News provided by

JA Solar Co., Ltd.

14 May, 2020, 18:18 IST

BEIJING, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar (SZE: 002459) announced that it is hosting "Smart Empowerment - 2020 PV Technology Conference" online on May 18, 2020 at 2 pm (UTC+8) to invite global industry partners to discuss the development of future photovoltaic technologies.

In 2020, as a multitude of opportunities and challenges arising in global PV market due to continuously emerging new technologies, there comes higher opportunity cost of choice together with technological breakthroughs and product upgrades.

Conference Agenda
Conference Agenda

Hosting the webinar, JA Solar aims to offer a leading platform that enables global partners to address the challenges and discover the future opportunities for the development of PV products, where they can jointly bring forth solutions to break through the current dilemma facing the industry. The webinar features leading industry experts including Professor Martin Green, the father of photovoltaics and Wang Bohua, Secretary-General of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association as well as JA Solar's high-efficiency solar solutions and the product development roadmap for the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168233/conference_agenda.jpg

Related Links

https://www.jasolar.com/

SOURCE JA Solar Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JA Solar Supplies 134MW of High-efficiency PERC Double-glass...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

JA Solar to Host Webinar on May 18 with Top Photovoltaic Experts

News provided by

JA Solar Co., Ltd.

14 May, 2020, 18:18 IST