JACK & JONES, JACK & JONES JUNIOR, VERO MODA, ONLY, KIDS ONLY, SELECTED HOMME & INDIFUSION bring international fashion for men, women & kids to Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur

JAIPUR, India, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO MODA, JACK & JONES, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, JACK & JONES JUNIOR, KIDS ONLY & INDIFUSION launched their multi-brand store located at Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur with a power packed celebration event. The store is a landmark swanky fashion destination ready to set a benchmark in the retail landscape of Jaipur. With a plethora of immersive in-store shopping experiences, the store is pegged as a one-stop-shop for a new generation of fashion-conscious consumers and style enthusiasts in the city.

Pooja A Gor & Jay Soni inaugurated the all new JACK & JONES, JACK & JONES JUNIOR, VERO MODA, ONLY, KIDS ONLY, SELECTED HOMME & INDIFUSION store in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur

Spanning across 2 floors, the front fascia of the newly launched store contains a larger-than-life façade screen. Home to marquee womenswear & menswear brands - VERO MODA, JACK & JONES, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME & INDIFUSION as well as kids wear with JACK & JONES JUNIOR & KIDS ONLY - the store has been designed using minimalistic visual language juxtaposed with indoor foliage to bring out the unique persona of all the brands. Equipped with technology and services that elevate the in-store experience for today's on-the-go and tech savvy consumers.

Situated at the entry-level or ground floor, contemporary womenswear brand VERO MODA offering a space of 820 sq ft provides a complete wardrobe selection for the woman of today – right from chic casualwear and tailored semi-formals, to glamorous party wear and even the newest addition to the brand's portfolio - VERO MODA Intimates. Next up is ONLY with a space of 750 sq ft offering a mélange of fashion forward styles for the cool & trend setting 'ONLY' girl. Third in line for the ground level is - INDIFUSION, a premium fusion wear label offering garments created with minimalistic sensibility, unconventional silhouettes combined with a strong sense of Indian culture covering a space of 200 sq ft.

Moving to the second level – is JACK & JONES across a space of 800 sq ft offering an ideal range of menswear must-haves. The store also brings forth the kids' collection - JACK & JONES Junior, catering to the fashion-conscious kids and teens. The second level fits in SELECTED HOMME spanning across a space of 210 sq ft offering consumers unique styles & craftsmanship through its fine tailoring and sharp silhouettes.

Speaking on the newly launched store, Mr. Vineet Gautam, the CEO & Country Head of BESTSELLER India said, "Jaipur has always welcomed us with open arms; all our brands, across different channels, have been very well received in the past by the Pink City. We are proud to announce our new iconic VERO MODA, JACK & JONES, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, KIDS ONLY, JACK & JONES JUNIOR and INDIFUSION Store in Vaishali Nagar at Jaipur. As a key market for us, we would like the city of Jaipur to have a great shopping experience and enjoy the latest in fashion we have to offer for men, women & kids, making it a one-stop shopping destination for every member of the family."

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT. BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com

About VERO MODA:

The story of one of Europe's largest clothing brands began in 1987, when Bestseller launched VERO MODA – a high quality clothing line with the latest looks at just the right price. VERO MODA's healthy and successful start provided a solid foundation for the continuing expansion and success of the brand. Since its commencement, VERO MODA has become synonymous with contemporary fashion and designs, which young women across the world desire. VERO MODA India currently has 67 stores and 285 shop-in-shops spread across the country. VERO MODA is available online with www.veromoda.in and present with leading online partners.

About JACK & JONES:

More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in.

That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim . And in that community, we have one objective – being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK & JONES India currently has 127 stores and 547 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK & JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About ONLY:

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion – a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim ONLY India currently has 54 stores and 289 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

About SELECTED HOMME:

Based in Denmark, SELECTED HOMME is an international brand for men, providing modern consumers a unique offering of style and craftsmanship at an attractive price point. We always strive to add an edgy touch to our progressive styles and aim to offer collections that can be the base to any wardrobe, always in sync with the current tendencies. We aim for quality over quantity, which is why sustainability is a main focus for us. Every collection should be more sustainable than the last. This underlines the responsibility we take for our future environmental footprint. With SELECTED you are never out of style but have a quality that is built to last. SELECTED India currently has 40 stores and 63 shop-in-shops spread across the country. SELECTED is available online with www.selectedhomme.in and present with leading online partners.

About INDIFUSION:

Indifusion is a premium fusion wear label driven by the design approach of Less is More.

The brand is all about minimalistic sensibility, unconventional silhouette, fluid tailoring and international aesthetic effortlessly combined with a strong sense of Indian culture, crafts & traditions.

From handcrafted embroidered looks to clean subtle style, the collection offers styles that connect with people, wherever in the world it is placed.

