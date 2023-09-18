MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European menswear fashion brand JACK&JONES and Bollywood Superstar and brand ambassador Ranveer Singh have come together once again to unveil the brand's Autumn-Winter 2023 collection with a series of poignant, high-energy stylized digital films.

Urban Racers by JACK&JONES ft. Ranveer Singh JACK&JONES and Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh join forces for a power-packed digital series setting the style codes for the AW’23 season!

JACK&JONES has always been at the forefront of high-trend styles, putting its unique stamp on the fashion disruptors of today. Kicking off the high-octane season, the digital series features Ranveer Singh showcasing seven sharp looks in seven different styles against seven layouts woven together to showcase an enthralling collection, elevating the brand's positioning. The fashion series puts a spotlight on the must-own trendy styles from JACK&JONES. Superstar Ranveer is seen in his 'Don't Hold Back' avatar, donning standout styles from the season, including outerwear jackets, stylish denim silhouettes, and contemporary t-shirts set against upbeat soundtracks.

"As always, I am ready to not hold back with JACK&JONES. I have enjoyed wearing and experimenting with some of the most stylish, fashion-forward pieces from the collection this season. The brand truly resonates with my personality and reflects my philosophy about fashion as a means of self-expression," says Brand Ambassador superstar Ranveer Singh.

Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at BESTSELLER India, says, "We are thrilled to have India's style icon & Bollywood Superstar - Ranveer Singh showcase some of our best styles from the upcoming AW'23 collection. We, at JACK&JONES, are constantly evolving and innovating on the product front and are excited to launch some edgy, contemporary, street style looks which are absolutely in sync with Ranveer's zeal. With this campaign, we hope to onboard a new generation of customers who are fashion-forward, bold and the culture shapers of tomorrow."

JACK&JONES is ready to embark on an exciting journey where the refined essence of contemporary urban style and the heart-pounding world of motorsports effortlessly collide. Introducing the latest collection, 'Urban Racers,' where high-octane energy and sartorial elegance meet to create a remarkable ensemble. The AW '23 collection also features the captivating 'Dusk Romance,' celebrating fashion moments of day and night; 'Makin Waves,' an exploration of Avant-Garde pieces where the mystical underwater city meets futuristic innovation; and 'African Heritage,' a harmonious blend of vintage and African culture.

Shop the looks at https://bit.ly/JJUrbanRacers4

YouTube link of the video: https://youtu.be/AG-3rByZ45w

About JACK&JONES:

More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories, and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in.

That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective – being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, it is shopping made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK & JONES India currently has 95 stores and 590 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK & JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com

Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world.

BESTSELLER India markets and sells the six BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, VERO MODA Girl and JACK&JONES Junior. BESTSELLER India currently has 316 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1508 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213321/JACK_AND_JONES_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213320/JACKandJONES_Ranveer.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AG-3rByZ45w

SOURCE JACK&JONES India