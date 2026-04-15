MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JACK&JONES unveils its Spring Summer '26 collection, marking its biggest season yet. Built around the cultural forces shaping today's generation, the campaign goes beyond a seasonal drop to present a confident, expressive point of view across three chapters: Music, Rush, and Travel.

Volume 1 : Music is the heartbeat of this season, and it's live now.

JACK&JONES I Vol.01 Built For The Groove Speed Speed JACK&JONES Turns Up the Volume this Spring Summer '26

Inspired by India's independent music scene, this chapter features artists Loka, Wazir Patar, and Aksomaniac - each bringing their own world, sound, and identity to the collection. The pieces mirror that energy: bold graphics that feel like album art, relaxed fits built for movement, and denim that transitions effortlessly from backstage to street. It's not just about what artists wear - it's about how music shapes the way an entire generation expresses itself. Raw, unfiltered, and entirely their own.

Denim anchors the chapter at its core - lived-in washes, rip and repair textures, and wide leg silhouettes that carry both attitude and ease. Every piece is designed to feel personal, like it was already yours before you put it on.

As an extension of the Music Campaign, JACK&JONES collaborated with the Music Festival - UN40 hosted in Bangalore on 14th & 15th March. Staying true to its commitment to the music-aficionados, JACK&JONES created a unique brand-experiential pop-up to enrich the overall festival experience with Denim customization, fun photo-ops, games and an exclusive viewing gallery. Since the brand first arrived in India, JACK&JONES has consistently shown up in the spaces where music, youth, and self-expression converge. UN40 was simply the latest chapter in that story.

Volume 2 : Rush speaks to a high-energy mindset - built for those who move fast and dress to match that momentum.

Volume 3 : Travel closes the season with a sun-washed, easy sensibility - lightweight layers and relaxed cuts made for getaways and unplanned journeys.

Denim runs through all three chapters as the common thread, complemented by breathable cottons and lightweight layers ideal for summer without compromising on structure or fit.

The JACK&JONES Spring Summer '26 collection is now available across stores nationwide and online at www.jackjones.in .

About JACK&JONES:

More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from urban sportswear, casual classics, neat suits, accessories, and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in. That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective – being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, shopping is made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK&JONES India currently has 82 exclusive brand outlets & 477 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK&JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 44 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 16,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, Selected, JACK&JONES Junior & VERO MODA Girl. BESTSELLER India currently has 256 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1519 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8d1JCs_ipI

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955741/JJ_SS_26_Music_Campaign.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794434/5914667/JJ_India_Logo.jpg