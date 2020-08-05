Jacobs Applauded for Its Best-in-Class Digital Water Solutions and Robust Partner Network

Its diverse domain expertise, digital technology capability, and focus on applying mature technology across risk-averse industries give it a distinct edge

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global digital water consulting services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Jacobs with 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for transitioning from an engineering and construction firm to a global technology-forward solutions company. With an emphasis on sustainability, Jacobs transformed its portfolio to align with major trends such as environmental resilience, information technology/operational technology convergence, and national security. It specifically focuses on the sustainable management of water resources for various applications across the globe.

"Jacobs leverages advanced technologies such as digital twins, intelligent asset management, drones, and laser scanning, along with in-depth domain knowledge in areas such as smart cities. It employs these technologies to deliver world-class solutions, from water supplies to treatment, conveyance, wastewater treatment, reuse, and return to the natural environment," said Fredrick Harry Royan, Vice President, Global Environment Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "With its strategy around digitally-enabled solutions, Jacobs is positioning itself as a critical partner to public utilities to help them tackle important customer challenges associated with aging infrastructure."

One of Jacobs' most remarkable solutions is the Replica™ Digital Twin Solution Platform. It can be used to assemble models within a customizable interface to simulate fluid dynamics, operations, and controls, as well as water quality and treatment processes simultaneously. Replica also ensures simple and complex hydraulic analysis and control strategy development while improving system design through scenario analysis. It can simulate conveyance systems, pumping stations and treatment facilities to solve challenges related to complex hydraulics, energy efficiency, pump station optimization, and water quality process control.

Further extending its technological leadership, Jacobs invested in five enterprise-wide technology areas of focus aligned to key disruptors: Cybersecurity, applied geospatial sciences, automated design, Internet of things (IoT), and predictive analytics. In 2017, it acquired CH2M, a global engineering firm operating in infrastructure and government service sectors, especially water. The CH2M acquisition established Jacobs as a leading player in the fields of water treatment and desalinization, which are increasingly important during these times of climate change.

"Jacobs helps transform big data into actionable information that supports utilities with increasing regulatory pressures, aging workforces, and failing infrastructure, thus, protecting their assets, improving efficiency within organizations, and leveraging existing information systems," noted Royan. "It launched a sustainability strategy, known as PlanBeyond, which encompasses people, places, and partnerships. Overall, Jacobs is expected to continue being the digital water service provider of choice by improving people's health and wellbeing and creating sustainable places to live and work."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

"For more than seven decades, Jacobs has been a leader in sustainable water development and innovative technology services. Our digital water solutions help utilities tackle important challenges associated with operational resiliency, aging infrastructure and resource optimization, along with the current pandemic. The Digital Water Company of the Year award represents our commitment to providing a powerful spectrum of solutions for the water industry, from water supplies to treatment, conveyance, wastewater treatment, reuse and return to the natural environment," says Jacobs Global Digital Market Director Dr. Raja Kadiyala. "As the water industry navigates the new normal, digital solutions are becoming more important than ever."

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

