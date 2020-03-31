Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat contributes 100 Lakhs to PM CARES Fund for Covid-19 relief

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), under the guidance and direction of its Presidents, also operates Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya and Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education. Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya operates in Mangarh, Vrindavan and Barsana and has given medical care to over 4 million impoverished patients from these locations. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education offers education (Kindergarten to College level) to underprivileged girls from Pratapgarh and nearby areas and has helped over 55,000 of them to get the education they need to have a good life. The Poor Relief Fund operated under JKP, also gives out warm blankets, jackets, clothing, food items, school bags and resources (benches, chairs etc) and many other necessities to almost 100,000 impoverished individuals every year.

All these philanthropic efforts are in place to ensure that the vision of Jagadguru Kripalu, who was given the title of Jagadguru on 14th January 1957, continues through these combined efforts to help and support the communities and individuals that needs help.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat was established in 1972 with aims that includes teaching the eternal knowledge of the Vedas to seekers globally and conducting philanthropic and humanitarian efforts to help society. Bhakti Mandir (Bhakti Dham, Mangarh), Prem Mandir (Vrindavan) and Kirti Mandir (Barsana) are the three major Temples established by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj for the benefit of all.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is a non-profit, charitable, educational and spiritual organization dedicated to increasing spiritual awareness and helping those in need in society as a whole. Information can be found at www.jkp.org.in

For more information of the organization and to see a special documentary on Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, one can visit www.jkp.org.in/about-us .

