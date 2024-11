James Dyson Award announces its 2024 global winners: Hair-loss prevention device for chemotherapy patients and Sustainable 'maple seed' weather balloon

NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The James Dyson Award unveils its two global winners, each receiving £30,000 for solving significant problems of global importance in medicine and sustainability:

Athena is the global Medical Winner. Invented by 24-year-old designer Olivia Humphreys ( Ireland ) after she witnessed her mother's painful battle with cancer, Athena is an affordable – and portable – device for chemotherapy patients that uses scalp cooling to prevent hair-loss. It is 1⁄20 of the price of existing technology, and can be used outside hospital, reducing the time patients are forced to spend on wards.

( ) after she witnessed her mother's painful battle with cancer, Athena is an affordable – and portable – device for chemotherapy patients that uses scalp cooling to prevent hair-loss. It is 1⁄20 of the price of existing technology, and can be used outside hospital, reducing the time patients are forced to spend on wards. airXeed Radiosonde is the global Sustainability Winner. Invented by postdoctoral researchers Shane Kyi Hla Win and Danial Sufiyan Bin Shaiful ( Singapore ), airXeed is a reusable, nature-inspired sensor for weather forecasting. Unlike current weather balloons, it does not create tonnes of plastic and electronics waste, and intelligently descends like a maple seed to avoid aircraft collisions and land in designated collection zones.

The international student design competition, which has now supported more than 400 problem-solving inventions from young engineers and scientists worldwide, received nearly 2,000 entries this year.

Speaking of the 2024 winners, James Dyson said: "We started the James Dyson Award nearly 20 years ago to encourage students at university to solve problems. And we've had thousands and thousands of entries since. It's wonderfully encouraging to see how many students have solutions to severe global problems. Instead of sitting back and talking about it, they're doing something about it – and that's what the James Dyson Award encourages. We've got two brilliant winners this year which we're thrilled to support, and I hope the Award will give them a springboard to future success."

James Dyson surprised Olivia, Shane and Danial with the exciting news during an online video call. Watch how it went down on YouTube.

Medical Winner – Athena, by Olivia Humphreys from Ireland.

Olivia Humphreys, a 24-year-old product design and technology graduate, invented Athena to tackle these issues after witnessing the impact of chemotherapy-induced hair loss when her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Having spent time with her mother during treatment, Olivia was inspired to reimagine hair-loss prevention technology.

Athena is a portable, thermoelectric hair-loss prevention device that uses scalp cooling. It's more cost effective and timesaving than current hospital models, without compromising on the quality of treatment.

With Athena, patients can start and end the scalp-cooling process themselves from wherever they wish, such as the comfort of their own home. At full power, it can run for 3.5 hours, allowing the patient to commute to and from the hospital while cooling, and move around during infusion, such as for bathroom visits. Athena aims to give control back to patients during a time when they usually have little of it. Athena is patient-centric and so Olivia also chose bright colours for the device's materials as a change from conventional, clinical colours found in hospitals. Taking its name from the powerful Greek Goddess of wisdom and battle strategy, for Humphreys, Athena is a symbol of resilience, which is a quality often seen in those living with an illness as serious as cancer and going through the necessary treatments.

The estimated cost for Athena would be around €1,000, according to Olivia, which is significantly less than industry machines which start at around €20,000. Athena has the potential to make hair-loss prevention more accessible and affordable for both patients and healthcare providers – Olivia's ideal scenario would involve partnering with hospitals and charities to offer Athena through a rental or loan scheme. To take Athena to the next level, extensive research and development is required, and the James Dyson Award prize money will kickstart this. Long term, Olivia is exploring novel technologies for future hair loss prevention methods beyond scalp cooling.

James Dyson, Founder of Dyson, said: "I haven't had cancer, but members of my family have had cancer and hair loss is a particularly depressing and debilitating part of chemotherapy treatment. You can freeze your scalp which you have to do in special facilities, but these aren't always available, are costly and it's very painful. This year's Medical Winner, Olivia Humphreys, has tackled this problem by designing Athena, for portable scalp cooling. You can wear it while you travel, you can wear it in the car to and from hospital, you can use it at home – it's a low-cost alternative available to everybody, with the potential to make a real difference."

Speaking about the development of Athena, Olivia Humphreys said: "I decided to build a working prototype to test the capabilities of the Peltier semiconductors. Using a Peltier computer cooling fan system, a diaphragm pump, my mum's old suitcase, and my dad's plane battery, I was able to create a strong proof of concept to gather valuable feedback to develop the concept. Following this, I focused on the product's form, creating cardboard and foam models and determining functionality aspects and touchpoints to ensure the best user experience. Ultimately, I arrived at my final model, Athena, which was crafted using SolidWorks 3D CAD modelling."

On winning the James Dyson Award, Olivia said: "I'm incredibly proud of the hard work, ambition, and commitment that went into creating Athena. The recognition from the James Dyson Award validates not just my efforts, but also the stories and insights shared by people who've experienced cancer treatment. My mum inspired this journey, and it's incredibly emotional and rewarding to have my project reach this level. The Award has motivated me to recognise my potential, and it opens up exciting opportunities for me as a young designer and innovator."

Sustainability Winner – airXeed Radiosonde, by Shane Kyi Hla Win and Danial Sufiyan Bin Shaiful from Singapore.

This year's global Sustainability Winner aims to make weather forecasting more eco-friendly. AirXeed Radiosonde is a reusable device tackling the amount of e-waste created by single-use radiosondes on the market. It also aims to increase the amount of atmospheric data these devices collect, improving quality of forecasting.

Young engineers Shane Kyi Hla Win and Danial Sufiyan Bin Shaiful, from the Singapore University of Technology and Design, drew inspiration from nature to create airXeed Radiosonde. Their focus was to improve the descent and end-of-life of a radiosonde to make them reusable, reducing e-waste and minimising pollution in remote areas.

Shane and Danial prioritised sustainability in their material choice, using balsa wood and foam for the lightweight wing and cowling. Modular components allow for easy replacement and recycling of worn parts, catering to industry needs.

After winning the James Dyson Award, Shane and Danial hope to collaborate with more weather stations and weather sensor manufacturers for real-world trials to gather data and feedback to improve their invention, to ultimately bring airXeed Radiosonde to market.

James Dyson, Founder of Dyson, said: "Weather balloons that collect atmospheric information fall back to Earth and pollute the environment with electronic waste. Shane and Danial, our Sustainability Winners, have found a way of returning these devices to Earth highly intelligently to where the operators want them to land. AirXeed Radiosonde uses the maple seed principle, helicoptering down gently but also plummeting in areas where there are likely to be planes. This is a reusable weather detector, saving environmental waste and saving money. I think it's a very clever idea."

On winning the James Dyson Award, Shane said: "Winning the James Dyson Award global sustainability prize is a huge step forward for us. It shows that our design has potential and gives us a platform to showcase how airXeed Radiosonde can positively improve the weather industry – hearing it from James Dyson himself makes it even more special. It's incredibly motivating to see such a prominent figure in innovation take the time to encourage young inventors like us, developing solutions that are sustainable and address critical global challenges".

On what's next for the team, Danial said: "With the Award's recognition, we hope to connect with experts in the weather industry, secure partnerships and attract funding to further test and develop our design. It's a huge boost in our journey towards turning airXeed Radiosonde into a fully realised solution that can reduce electronic waste and make weather monitoring smarter and more sustainable."

Choo Huat Aik, Covering Director at Meteorological Service Singapore, said: "Radiosonde observations are critical in meteorology, providing detailed vertical profiles of temperature, humidity, pressure, and wind through the atmosphere. We are delighted to see young inventors like Shane and Danial taking an interest in the environmental sustainability of radiosondes with innovations that offer the potential for retrieval and reuse, and encourage them to continue innovating with a view to developing practical solutions which can support the meteorological industry."

Sources used throughout this release were provided by the winners and used in their research.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The James Dyson Award forms part of a wider commitment by Sir James Dyson, to demonstrate the power of engineers to solve the world's problems. The competition has supported more than 400 inventions with prize money and a chance to gain global media exposure, and is run by the James Dyson Foundation. Founded in 2002, the Foundation is an international education charity whose mission is to inspire the next generation of engineers. The Foundation also invests in medical research and has donated more than £145m to charitable causes to date.

ABOUT THE COMPETITION

The brief. Design something that solves a problem. This problem may be a frustration that we all face in daily life, or a global issue. The important thing is that the solution is effective and demonstrates considered design thinking. Unlike other competitions, participants are given full autonomy over their intellectual property.

The process. Entries are judged first at the national level by a panel of external judges and a Dyson engineer. Each operating market awards a National winner and two National runners-up. From these winners, a panel of Dyson engineers then select an international shortlist of 20 entries. The top 20 projects are then reviewed by Sir James Dyson who selects his global winners.

The 2024 prizes