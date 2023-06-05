Jameson Glassware unravels a culture platform Jameson Connects, mesmerizes Mumbai with its first event featuring India's finest musicians

Celebrating the cultural fabric of a city, Jameson Connects enthralled Mumbai with electrifying performances by Kayan, T.Ill Apes, Sandunes and Gandhar

MUMBAI, India, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jameson Connects, an immersive platform that celebrates the distinctive vibe, the people, and the places that define the cultural tapestry of a city, hosted its inaugural concert in Mumbai. An evening marked by unparalleled artistry and cultural exchange, the concert served as a testament to Jameson Connects' unwavering commitment to promote cultural diversity, support local talent, and nurture a sense of community.

Jameson Connects - Kayan's performance enthralls the audience

Jameson Connects' first foray into Mumbai's artistic sphere was a resounding success, as the audience reveled in the musical genius of four local artists, T.Ill Apes, Kayan, Sandunes, and Gandhar, who are gaining international recognition for their exceptional talent. Their performances were nothing short of electrifying, with their pulsating beats and soulful melodies.

Held at The Lalit, Mumbai, Jameson Connects enthralled the audience through music, diverse F&B offerings, and eclectic pop-ups by upcoming brands from the community. The attendees who shared a passion and deep appreciation for music, culture, and community, forged meaningful connections at the 'Bond and Connect' area thereby, reinforcing the idea of connectivity and camaraderie. The overall experience was unparalleled in its intensity and vibrancy.

Beginning the night on a high note, Gandhar took the city by storm with electronica music with copious amounts of indie goodness and floating, breezy dance-pop. T.Ill Apes brought his signature blend of electronic and hip-hop to the stage, while Sandunes, known for her innovative use of technology and experimental soundscapes sound captivated the audience. Kayan's soulful vocals and eclectic closed the night with an unforgettable set.

The concert was an embodiment of Jameson Connects' core philosophy of celebrating the unspoken bond that kindred spirits share, providing an opportunity for music enthusiasts to connect and forge new relationships in a vibrant and welcoming environment. The brand's commitment to supporting local talent and nurturing communities was reflected in the selection of artists and the unique blend of genres they represented.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Jameson Connects celebrates the fabric of a city's culture, the threads that bind us together and make us who we are. Through this initiative, we want to create a space where people can come as they are and connect with others. With one of its kind line-up that supports local talent and celebrates communities, we are excited to take the Jameson Connects experience to more cities."

Jameson Connects believes in the transformative power of music and culture to bring people together, inspire, and create lasting memories. The brand's mission is to create a global community that celebrates diversity, promotes inclusivity, and further make the world a smaller place, one event at a time.

