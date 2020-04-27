Jana Small Finance Bank Receives Government Approval to Collect Contributions for PM CARES Fund

MUMBAI, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore headquartered Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SF Bank) has received a mandate to collect funds for the prestigious 'PM CARES Fund.' The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) has been set up by the Government of India, with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected.

With this inclusion, Jana SF Bank account holders can conveniently contribute from their homes using various digital channels, including debit cards, UPI, NEFT, RTGS or IMPS.

Non-Jana SF Bank account holders can also donate to this noble cause by simply adding Jana SF Bank's PM CARES FUND bank account as a beneficiary to their bank and transfer money through internet banking or mobile banking from the convenience of their home.

On the announcement, Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank said, "These are extraordinary times and we are privileged that we can help the Government in the relief efforts. The current crisis is complex given the human and economic dimension, so responding quickly is key. Lakhs of donations, irrespective of the amount, done immediately will be another collective show of our resolve to overcome the crisis."

Citizens and organizations can donate to PM CARES Fund using the following details:

Jana Small Finance Bank

Name: PM CARES FUND

Account Number: 4512012244668800

IFSC Code: JSFB0004512

Account Name: Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Donations to PM CARES Fund would qualify for 80G benefits for 100% exemption under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Donations to PM CARES Fund would also qualify to be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure under the Companies Act, 2013.

About Jana Small Finance Bank:

Jana Small Finance Bank, erstwhile Janalakshmi Financial Services (NBFC MFI that started in 2006), is headquartered in Bangalore and has undertaken the journey of financial inclusion, serving the underserved for over a decade. The Bank began banking operations over two years ago and is serving 40 lakh customers across 22 states and Union Territories in India. Its vision is to become the leading inclusive digitized bank serving all customer segments and communities of an aspirational India.

The bank has been expanding its digital range of services and products and recently launched an unique UPI QR based loan EMI payment solution in collaboration with NPCI (a first amongst Small Finance Banks & NBFC MFIs).

For more details, visit, https://www.janabank.com

Awards and recognition:

In 2018, Capital Finance International (CFI.co) adjudged the Jana Small Finance Bank as The Best Inclusive Financial Services - India 2018 in London

2018 in In 2017, JFS was featured in 'Fortune - The Top 500' as the largest corporations in India and was awarded as India's Distinctive Goodwill Brand for 2017. In the same year, CNBC awarded JFS for Best Financial Sector Transaction ADB Private Sector.

SOURCE Jana Small Finance Bank