BENGALURU, India, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jashvik Capital today announced that its portfolio company, Futura Medtech, has made a strategic investment in Rivarp Medical, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of medical devices and implants across orthopaedics, neurosurgery, and interventional cardiology.

Jashvik Capital Expands Futura Medtech Platform with Strategic Investment in Rivarp Medical

This transaction represents the third investment under the Futura Medtech platform and advances Jashvik Capital's strategy of building a scaled, multi-category medical devices business with strong domestic and global market access. Previously in October 2024 and July 2025, the platform had invested in Dolphin Sutures and Suture Planet, respectively.

Founded in 2016, Rivarp Medical has developed a differentiated portfolio of products across high growth therapeutic segments, supported by in-house manufacturing capabilities and international regulatory approvals, including EU MDR and US FDA certifications. The company distributes its products across India and international markets through a network of over 100 channel partners.

India's medical devices sector is witnessing sustained double-digit growth, driven by increasing healthcare penetration, a shift towards domestic manufacturing, and expanding export opportunities. Against this backdrop, Futura Medtech is being developed as an integrated platform combining product innovation, manufacturing scale, and distribution reach.

A.D. Setty, Chairman and Founder of Futura Medtech, said, "We are very impressed by the team that Mr. MT Naidu has built at Rivarp Medical and are excited about partnering with them for future growth. We intend to invest to accelerate growth and drive portfolio innovation."

Naresh Patwari, Founder of Jashvik Capital, added, "Through this investment, our platform companies – Futura, Rivarp and Dolphin - will be further equipped to bring a broader basket of innovative, high-quality products to surgeons and clinicians across India and international markets. Over the next two years, we plan to invest in more businesses to further strengthen our product basket and innovation pipeline and deepen our distribution reach."

MT Naidu, Founder of Rivarp Medical, further added, "Partnering with Futura Medtech provides us with access to capital to invest in innovation and to deepen customer engagement. Futura has deep distribution in various channels that are complementary to the distribution strengths of Rivarp."

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Jashvik Capital

Jashvik Capital is an India-based mid-market private equity firm focused on investing in profitable growth businesses in India's healthcare and consumer sectors. The firm partners with ambitious founders and management teams to build scalable, enduring businesses that can compound profitably over 10 years or more. Currently, the fund owns significant stakes in packaged foods, single-specialty healthcare, healthcare Saas and medical devices. In the past, the team has invested in various marquee deals and companies in India including the #1 fertility services company, the #1 nutritional ingredients player, #1 independent biopharma tech services company, #2 QSR chain, and #1 independent platform of women focused brands.

www.JashvikCapital.com

About Futura Medtech

Headquartered in Bengaluru (Karnataka), India, Futura Medtech is a fast growing, medical devices company focused on a portfolio of high-quality surgical consumables including sutures, hernia meshes, laparoscopic surgical devices, etc. Established in 1994 by A.D. Setty, Futura sells its products across India through multiple channels and in 85+ countries internationally.

www.futuramedtech.com

About Rivarp Medical

Headquartered in Bengaluru (Karnataka), India, Rivarp Medical is a fast growing, medical devices company focused on a portfolio of orthopaedic, interventional cardiology & neurological devices. Rivarp Medical was founded in 2016 by MT Naidu and is one of the leading spinal implant manufacturers in India. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Bangalore and sells its products across India through a network of 100+ channel partners. Rivarp has a comprehensive suite of international product registrations including the EU MDR & US FDA.

www.rivarpmedical.com

Media Contact:

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

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