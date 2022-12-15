JBL Hits 200 million Headphones Milestone

A flourishing headphone market driven by unprecedented global demand for high-quality audio cements JBL's position as category growth leader and #1 audio brand globally in volume

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is delighted to announce that it has achieved a tremendous new milestone. The convergence of a thriving headphone market, global demand for high-quality audio, and JBL's exceptional ability to understand and anticipate customer needs has propelled JBL past the threshold of 200 million headphone units sold. JBL is the world's leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of professional loudspeakers and studio monitors for musicians, tours, cinema, and recording & broadcasting applications; it leverages these credentials in the consumer headphones category, producing high-quality products that only a true audio company can deliver.

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless

A booming market

Over the past decade, headphones have played a central role in JBL's mission to help people get the most out of every moment they spend listening. Since 2020, demand for headphones has soared, driven by major new trends arising from the pandemic, such as increased HD music streaming, an uptake of in-gaming music consumption and podcasts, home-based work and teleconferencing, and even sports and biometrics uses. This unprecedented momentum is evident not only in industry forecasts predicting market growth globally at a CAGR of 17.6% between now and 2028, but also in JBL's remarkable results: in addition to the milestone of 200 million headphone units sold, JBL's Headphones division surpassed Sony globally in volume share in Q2, making JBL the #1 global audio brand in volume in the overall headphone market and #2 after Apple.

Quality at the heart of demand

Ever attuned to evolving customer needs, JBL was among the first to focus on immersive listening experiences and has consistently exceeded expectations with rich, innovative, and beautifully designed headphone offerings for music lovers, sports enthusiasts, gaming fans, and even young listeners getting their first taste of high-quality audio.

"We are thrilled to hit this 200 million milestone, which affirms our ability to delight listeners with the best-sounding headphones on the market. JBL's engineering teams are constantly exploring new horizons of innovation, and we are very excited about what the future of audio holds," said Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN's Lifestyle Division.

Eyes on the future

With a focus on quality, comfort, customization, innovation, and sustainability, JBL's vision for the future of headphones is bolder than ever. The latest AI technology can already provide adaptive music that reacts to the listener's heart rate and plays the music they need to hear. In the future, headphones will feature 3D rendering algorithms that can imitate reverberation in spaces like a cathedral or a gymnasium. This promises gaming headphones that are aware of the spatial environment and can perfectly mimic the reverberations inside the virtual places that an on-screen character explores, resulting in truly believable, truly immersive experiences. Accurate spatial audio will also have a huge role to play in the metaverse

About JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

