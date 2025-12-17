J:COM and Plume Announce Advanced Wi-Fi 7 Solution Powered by Cloud-Based AI

Japan's largest multiple system operator deploys its first AI-enabled Wi-Fi 7 service to support the growing needs of its customers and their smart homes.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J:COM and Plume today announced the introduction of J:COM's first Wi-Fi 7 service for residential customers in Japan, powered by Plume's AI-enabled platform. This launch combines J:COM's high-performance Wi-Fi 7 gateway with the optimization of Plume's cloud-based intelligence, creating an in-home experience that delivers higher speeds, more consistent connectivity, and readiness for the next generation of smart devices across Japan.

Plume and J:COM delivering AI-enabled Wi-Fi 7 for smarter, faster connections.

J:COM is Japan's largest multiple system operator, providing services to approximately 5.7 million subscribers nationwide. As households adopt more connected devices and many families live in dense multi-dwelling environments, Wi-Fi must adapt to increasingly complex real-world conditions. WiFi 7 is designed for maximum speed, and Plume's AI platform enhances that foundation with resilience, reliability, and coverage using intelligence trained on half a billion connected devices. This combination helps J:COM provide the nation's best in-home WiFi experience.

"Together with Plume, we are taking an important step to better serve the current and future needs of our customers," said Mr. Yoichi Iwaki, President and Representative Director of J:COM. "J:COM has trusted Plume as our strategic partner for several years, and we continue to select their technology to advance our offering. Wi-Fi 7 offers new throughput possibilities, and when combined with the intelligence of the Plume platform, we can deliver a service that is more consistent, more dependable, and easier for customers to use across all of their devices. J:COM will continue to introduce technology that enhances daily life, and our new J:COM NET service reflects the ongoing commitment to quality, reliability, and customer care."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support J:COM as they bring this advanced Wi-Fi 7 service to households across Japan," said Dan Herscovici, President and CEO of Plume. "By combining Wi-Fi 7 with Plume's intelligence, J:COM is delivering an experience that standard routers simply cannot match. Customers receive a smarter and more adaptive in-home experience that reflects deep respect for how families rely on connectivity every day. J:COM demonstrated thoughtful leadership in delivering services that meet customer needs, and we are honored to work alongside them as they continue to guide the market forward."

How J:COM's Wi-Fi 7 is Enhanced by AI

Wi-Fi 7 introduces wider channels, higher modulation, and Multi-Link Operation (MLO). These features increase peak speed, but most homes include mixed Wi-Fi generation devices, changing interference, and varied usage patterns.

J:COM's Wi-Fi 7 service uses Plume's AI platform to adapt to these conditions that Wi-Fi 7 alone cannot solve and create the best connection for every device.

The combined approach delivers:

AI-driven adjustments based on real time performance in the home

Improved results for Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices that cannot use all Wi-Fi 7 features

More stable connectivity in Japan's dense multi-dwelling unit environments

Smoother streaming, gaming, and video calls

Enhanced in-home cybersecurity to help protect devices and defend devices against online threats

Better visibility and support tools for J:COM care teams

This helps J:COM customers experience Wi-Fi 7 performance not only at peak speeds but throughout everyday use, while also providing improved customer care and support experiences.

Plume Powered Wi-Fi 7 for J:COM Customers

Plume's platform directs devices to the best available access point and band, manages mesh networking, reduces interference, and supports application-aware performance. These capabilities help provide better coverage, more stable speeds, and improved reliability throughout the home.

J:COM customers manage their service through the J:COM branded Plume Home app, which provides advanced controls for Wi-Fi, security, parental controls, and connected devices.

About J:COM Co., Ltd.

Established in 1995, JCOM Co., Ltd. (J:COM) is Japan's largest multiple system and multiple channel operator. In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed internet access, telephony, mobile, electric power service, and services based on IoT devices to customers through 11 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving 5.77 million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu-Yamaguchi regions. The number of serviceable households or "homes passed" in J:COM franchise areas is 22.55 million. In channel operation, J:COM invests in and operates 14 thematic channels which are provided to CATV, satellite and telecom operators.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and experience. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver better Wi-Fi experiences and services for subscribers while streamlining their own operations and support systems. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. This approach allows Plume to offer turnkey and modular solutions, giving ISPs ultimate flexibility, while enabling simpler and faster deployments. Plume provides ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive and adapt to the changing needs of subscribers and the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting https://www.plume.com .

