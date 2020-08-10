JD Institute Announces the Commencement of Fashion Styling - Online Certification Program

The course covers an updated syllabus that includes various nuances of Fashion Styling along with a 360-degree cognizance about the subject. The program is structured to answer a lot of questions related to careers in the same field. The session also aims to provide a real-time scenario wherein it will allow students to have unhindered communication with the tutor as well as with fellow students.

Sandra Sequeira, Director, JD Institute, South comments, "JD Institute is a hub of creative minds where students receive a multi-disciplinary opportunity for inter-disciplinary learning. Carrying forward the same legacy, this course not only explores and hones the talent but also is a power-packed capsule that will impart basic-essential skills to help someone take on the careers of tomorrow."

"We are sure that besides shaping their careers, this course will be of help to students in exploring a meaningful perspective to their chosen field," Ms. Sequeira added.

Candidates can apply online by registering at https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/jd-institute-offers-an-online-certificate-program-in-fashion-styling/ Alternatively, they can also call JD Institute on +91-96060-96060 or send an e-mail at [email protected]

The premier institute of Art and Design, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, is a multiple award-winning Design institute that reckons the nurturing of aspiring designers with the seed of imagination to translate their dreams into reality.

Since its inception in 1988, the institution has always been envisioned at catering the students with a plethora of courses such as Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. The courses are overhauled to procure the students with the emerging change in the field. The institute has alchemized into an industry leader by carving a niche out in the field of art, design, and management education.

