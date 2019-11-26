JD Institute Invited Prague Artist Mr. Vitek Skop to Conduct a Seminar on AR

Mr. Škop is an alumnus of, ' The Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design ', Prague. His professional repertoire includes working in London and New York along with the creation of Vivid books. It brings augmented reality into Physics textbooks that contain 47 animations copying the standardized education plan. Project Vivid books aims to make Science studies easier for children through augmented reality and has been adopted by several schools in Europe. The Vivid books project was selected by the curator of the London Design Week Festival to represent The Academy of Art, Architecture, and Design, Prague . It was exhibited in the famous Brompton district, close to the Victoria and Albert museum.

Since Mr. Škop's project in Augmented Reality is radically different from the conventional design practices of the courses offered at JD Institute, the technology is gaining momentum in all the three design fields of Fashion Design, Interior Design and Jewellery Design.

JD Institute provides platforms to encourage and raise awareness for its students to gain a broad understanding of allied fields of design and technology to stay ahead of the learning curve. Inviting international speakers to conduct talk sessions and workshops furthers the cause of the institute's vision for its students, to be progressive change-makers with a pulse on the industry. Collaboration with international speakers enables students to gain an international perspective to design thinking and ideologies that are vastly different from their own.

