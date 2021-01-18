JD Institute of Fashion Technology, South call for Admissions for 2021/22

JD Institute of Fashion Technology offers three-year BSc, Masters, Advanced Diploma, Post-Graduate Diploma and Diploma programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Styling, Fashion Photography, Makeup and Hairstyle Artistry. The programs at JD Institute of Fashion Technology are an effort to transform higher education in India alongwith the introduction of new age programs which will prove to be very unique in an Indian context. The well-crafted courses are highly specialized and go beyond the conventional curriculum which provide with innovations in content, delivery, and structure.

Recognized as the Great Place to Study (awarded at the House of Commons, London), JD Institute is also associated with well-known universities in India - Bengaluru City University and Goa University and has recently collaborated with Singhania University. It has recently added for some new age degree courses like Graphic Design, Product Design, Textile Design, UI/UX and Event Management. JD Institute also holds international and Indian associations with bodies like Cumulus, KOEFIA, EQAC, London College of Fashion, Georgian College, National Design Institute, Institute of Indian Interior Designers etc. to name a few.

The education imparted at JD Institute goes beyond the classroom to ensure students are provided with industrial exposure through factory visits, talk sessions, seminars and workshops by leading industry experts. The highlight of the course is its JD Annual Design Awards attended by key industry people and captured by leading news agencies which puts the limelight directly on the students.

Putting into perspective the course and the highlights, Ms. Sandra Sequeira, Director, JD South, shares, "JD Institute has been a torch bearer of providing some cutting-edge courses keeping it aligned with industry needs. The past year has definitely brought its own challenges however, our endeavor has always been to present our students with the skills and knowledge to keep them in good stead and prepare them for the unforeseen. Apart from global collaborations and industry exposure, JD Institute has also created platform like an in-house placement cell called creative careers, and a team that monitors continuous job requirements and student placements. These efforts have been beneficial in helping students to be placed in some of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Marks and Spencer, H&M, Levis, Tanishq, Livspace, Design Café, to name a few."

"The youth of today are the pathbreakers of tomorrow. They will bring with them a new wave of change and we look forward to welcome them, and mould them to become industry stalwarts of tomorrow," she added.

Admission Process

Admission to all the programmes offered at JD Institute of Fashion Technology is done on the basis of merit obtained in the previous degree. There is no entrance examination and students can directly apply on the basis of Class 12 result for Diploma and UG Diploma courses. For PG Diploma courses, candidates must hold a relevant bachelor's degree. JD Institute application forms can be filled online as well as offline.

The courses on offer are:

Masters:

Fashion and Textile Designing (2 years)

UI/UX (2 years)

Fashion Communication (2 years)

Apparel Design and Technology (2 years)

Interior Design (2 years)

(In Collaboration with Singhania University)

MBA

Fashion Business and Event Management (2 years)

(In Collaboration with Singhania University)

Bachelors in:

Graphic Design (4 years)

Product Design (4 years)

(Affiliated to Bengaluru City University)

BSc. in:

Fashion and Apparel Design - 3 years

Interior Design and Decoration - 3 years

(Affiliated to Bengaluru City University & Goa University)

BBA

Event Management

Diploma in:

Fashion Design (3 years, 1 year)

Interior Design (3 years, 1 year)

Fine Jewellery Design (1 year)

Fashion Business Management (1 year)

Visual Merchandising (6 months)

Fashion & Lifestyle Entrepreneurship (5 months)

Fashion Styling (3 months)

Fashion Photography (3 months)

Make-up and Hair style Artistry (6 weeks, 4 weeks and 4 months)

PG Diploma in:

Fashion Communication (2 years)

Fashion Design and Business Management (2 years)

Interior and Spatial Design (2 years)

Study Abroad

International Short course with London College of Fashion (40 Days)

Fashion Styling

Retail Styling

The Institute opens the admissions for the following centers: Bangalore, Cochin, Goa, Hyderabad and Vijaywada. Students can apply online by visiting https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/apply-online/ or can contact: +91-9901999903/04.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in

