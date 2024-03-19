JEDDAH HISTORIC DISTRICT LAUNCHES FIRST THREE HERITAGE HOTELS WITH UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE STATUS India - English USA - English APAC - English Jeddah Historic District 19 Mar, 2024, 01:11 IST Share this article Share this article JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeddah Historic District today launches the restoration and regeneration of three historic properties in Al Balad into luxury hotels, an area of great historical and cultural significance on the West Coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with UNESCO heritage protection. The hotels are part of Jeddah Historic District, a programme which has paved the way in the regeneration of the old town of Al Balad. Named House of Jokhdar, Kedwan and Al Rayess, each hotel has been carefully reinvigorated with the work of historians and the knowledge of locals, utilising local artists, carpenters and architects as well as locally sourced products. The three properties thoughtfully reflect their original layout and design whilst offering luxurious and effortlessly chic modernity. Continue Reading

House of Jokhdar

Comprising of nine light and airy rooms and suites, including the Royal Suite, Dar Neem Suite and Deluxe Suite, the unique hotel has been thoughtfully designed to provide a haven of tranquillity amid the vibrant bustling streets of Al Balad. The luxury hotel has a stunning roof terrace for guests' exclusive use, with stunning views of the historic centre.

Al Rayess

With six suites and rooms, Beit Al Rayess' grandeur is evoked through its impressively high ceilings. Matching its surroundings, the boutique hotel focuses on bridging the gap between old and new, tradition and luxury. Whilst evoking tradition, the amenities and facilities provide modern comforts for guests to feel at home during their stay.

Kedwan

A blend of heritage and contemporary, Beit Kedwan boasts two guestrooms and can also be hired in its entirety, alongside multiple living spaces where traditional Arabian design merges with modern comfort. Beit Kedwan also has an exclusive rooftop terrace for guest use, offering an enclosed space with views of the Arabian skyline where visitors can enjoy their meals.

Each property offers a set menu for both lunch and breakfast at one centralised restaurant for all three properties, where locals and visitors can also enjoy the delicious local flavours.

All guests of the properties will be enveloped in the heritage and history of the area, greeted with coffee and rose-infused tea upon arrival and given the opportunity to personalise their visit ahead of time. Everything from the chocolates in their airport transfer to the scent of incense in their room is personalised, offering guests a home away from home. All guests are also offered complimentary airport transfers on arrival and departure.

The properties are part of a wider restoration of a collection of heritage properties and represent the first 17 keys to open of a further 165 keys that will belong to 34 heritage properties that will open by 2027.

Room rates begin at 2,200 SAR (approx. £463) across all properties, excluding breakfast.

Visit here for more information.

For imagery, see here.

Getting there

Fly direct to Jeddah from London Gatwick in 5 hours and 50 minutes with Saudia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364989/Jeddah_Historic_District_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364990/Jeddah_Historic_District_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364991/Jeddah_Historic_District_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364992/Jeddah_Historic_District_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364993/Jeddah_Historic_District_5.jpg