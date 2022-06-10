Jendamark and DOBOT Shake Hands to Bring the Future of Automation to India

Jendamark makes automation more human-centric, developing applications where humans, automation, and software work in sync to enhance human potential and increase production efficiency.

DOBOT integrates AI-powered lightweight cobots and a proprietary software suite, helping industrial clients navigate rising wages, lack of qualified laborers, and other bottlenecks. By replacing traditional manufacturing with advanced human-machine collaboration, DOBOT meets production demands and plays a critical role in elevating manufacturing.

Jendamark and DOBOT have another common DNA strand of spreading education to the masses using technology. Jendamark's ODIN Education platform complements the DOBOT's approach to spreading robotics awareness in teaching.

On 7th June 2022, Jendamark India organized a grand event to announce Jendamark as a Core Distributor of the DOBOT range in India. The event was presided by Mr. Quinton Uren (MD, Jendamark Group), Mr.Himanshu Jadhav (CEO of Jendamark India), and Mr. Sanjeev Kulkarni (CEO of Kalyani Powertrains), the evening's chief guest. Vital customers and premium partners of Jendamark visited the event. Jendamark displayed diverse applications using DOBOT robots, where the guests felt the DOBOT robots performing tasks, including cutting a cake, followed by a selfie clicking DOBOT and EV cell sorting application. To strengthen the ongoing association between MIT WPU and DY Patil Education University, Quinton Uren Quinton gifted DOBOT Magician robots to two universities.

After unveiling the new cobot DOBOT CR5, the CR5 waved to the audience, cut the cake itself, and offered it to all the dignitaries on the stage!

About DOBOT

Founded in 2015, DOBOT is a world-leading intelligent robotic arm provider for manufacturing, higher education, etc. DOBOT values innovations with over 686 patents. Today, DOBOT's products are exported to more than 100 countries.

About Jendamark India

Pune-based Jendamark India offers innovative solutions from its manufacturing facility. Jendamark has five business verticals, including Powertrain, Aerospace, Catalytic converter assembly lines, and others. From bending and cutting metal to developing the software codes, Jendamark is a one-stop solution provider.

SOURCE DOBOT; Jendamark