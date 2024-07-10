JetSynthesys' Think Right Podcast Illuminates the Path to Mindful Living and Spiritual Well-being

~ Hosted by BK Sister Shivani and Rajan Navani, the podcast has featured prominent names like Luke Coutinho and Motilal Oswal with a total reach of half a million views ~

PUNE, India, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSynthesys' ThinkRight.me, India's leading wellness app, is delighted with the continued success and impact of its Think Right Podcast, hosted by spiritual mentor BK Sister Shivani and JetSynthesys' Founder and CEO, Rajan Navani. Since its launch, Think Right Podcast has garnered significant viewership, with each episode delving into profound discussions on mindfulness, affirmations, and holistic well-being.

Featuring prominent names like Luke Coutinho, Motilal Oswal, and Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar from Symbiosis International University, the podcast stands out for its insightful conversations, each bringing their unique perspectives on mindfulness and well-being.

Excited with the success, Rajan Navani, the CEO and Founder of JetSynthesys stated, "In this fast-paced world, the pressures and stresses of daily life have become even more intense. Through the Think Right Podcast, our mission is to empower young people to navigate these challenges effectively. By sharing the experiences and strategies of successful individuals who have embraced wellness practices to lead more balanced lives, we hope to inspire positive change in our audience. Featuring prominent guests, we aim to create a compelling podcast that resonates with as many people as possible. We are excited to see the transformative impact our podcast can have on the lives of our listeners."

BK Sister Shivani added, "In every moment, we have the power to choose our thoughts and actions. By cultivating mindfulness, we align ourselves with the universal flow of energy and awaken our true potential. The Think Right Podcast is a journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening, guiding listeners to a higher state of consciousness."

The Think Right Podcast continues to be a beacon of wisdom and practical advice, drawing from the experiences of renowned guests and the spiritual insights of its hosts. It aims to foster a state of peaceful existence, harmonious work-life balance, and healthy relationships with oneself and others.

Episode Highlights:

Episode 1: How Affirmations and Positive Thoughts Change Your Life with Rajan Navani

The inaugural episode set the stage for the series, attracting 213,161 views. BK Sister Shivani and Rajan Navani introduced the concept of mindfulness and its transformative impact on individuals' lives. They discussed practical techniques for incorporating mindfulness into daily routines, emphasizing its importance in achieving inner peace amidst the chaos of modern life.

Episode 2: Meditation and Affirmations with Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar

This episode featured Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor at Symbiosis International University, and amassed over 50,000 views. The discussion focused on how meditation and affirmations can set children on the path to long-term success. Dr. Yeravdekar shared her insights on integrating these practices into educational settings, highlighting the role of mindfulness in nurturing the next generation.

Episode 3: Transforming Life with Positive Thinking: Insights from BK Shivani & Rajan Navani

In the second episode, BK Sister Shivani and Rajan Navani delved deeper into the power of positive thinking. They explored how changing one's thought patterns can lead to a more fulfilling and successful life. This episode continued to build on the foundational concepts introduced in the first episode, providing listeners with additional tools for personal growth.

Episode 4: Healing Through Affirmations with Luke Coutinho

The latest episode, titled 'How Affirmations & Lifestyle Heal The Body,' featured wellness expert Luke Coutinho and has already attracted nearly 47,356 views. This thought-provoking discussion highlighted the transformative power of affirmations and mindful lifestyle choices. Coutinho and BK Sister Shivani explored the concept of starting the day with gratitude, the significance of the 4.00 AM club, and the profound impact of mindful eating.

Episode 5: Financial Wisdom and Mindfulness with Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal, a renowned financial expert, joined the podcast to discuss the intersection of financial wisdom and mindfulness. This episode explored how mindful practices can enhance financial decision-making and overall well-being. Oswal's insights resonated with listeners, emphasizing the importance of a balanced approach to wealth and spirituality.

About ThinkRight:

ThinkRight is India's leading wellness app encompassing yoga, affirmations, meditation, and mindfulness, featuring a diverse set of experts who specialise in the art of meditation, yoga, and mindful living. We believe in the philosophy that – your thoughts impact your life on various levels. ThinkRight.me amplifies the power of positive thoughts, affirmations, and creative visualisations to recreate your life. And since positivity should have a holistic approach – our philosophy is expanded under – Think Right, Live Right, and Do Right. With a new and improved UI, the ThinkRight.me app offers an extensive library of meditations, a journal, a meditation timer, breath timer and chants timer along with focused categories for breathwork, sleep, and Yog Nidra. A part of JetSynthesys, well-known digital entertainment and technology company, ThinkRight.Me has witnessed 3.5M+ downloads from more than 121 countries of the world since its launch.

About JetSynthesys:

JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray into three key ecosystems: (a) gaming and esports, (b) digital entertainment, and (c) wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world-class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse.

