JIFFY.ai Brings AUTOMATE Solution to the Pharmaceutical Industry via Partnership with Lupin

BENGALURU, India, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) and Silicon Valley-based enterprise automation start-up JIFFY.ai have announced a formalized partnership where JIFFY.ai will help to strategically expand Lupin's automation initiatives. This agreement will provide Lupin with the ability to evolve their internal operations via JIFFY.ai's AUTOMATE platform, which provides cloud-native, low-code integrated solutions.

JIFFY.ai will help digitize Lupin data and processes by seamlessly integrating built-in machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent document processing. The power of JIFFY.ai's AUTOMATE platform will accelerate Lupin's back-end operational efficiency by saving employee time, improving productivity and enhancing process quality outcomes.

"The global pharmaceutical industry has never been more important," said Babu Sivadasan, co-founder and CEO at JIFFY.ai. "We look forward to co-developing solutions for Lupin that are optimized for a pharmaceutical environment. These new applications of our technology will save employees' time and effort, allowing them to focus on what really matters."

The JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE platform empowers organizations to digitize their data and seamlessly integrate built-in automation technologies to address the entire automation lifecycle. It leverages intelligent document processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, business process management workflows and business analytics to deliver end-to-end process automation experience. This allows enterprise users to accelerate their innovation and evolve their processes, making operations more time-efficient and cost-effective with better quality and precision.

"We are excited to partner with JIFFY.ai for our automation and digital transformation journey. We are looking forward to leveraging the capabilities of the platform like AI-ML, Doc processing, Analytics for automating many complex processes, thereby providing our stakeholders intelligent and seamless ways of operating," said Sreeji Gopinathan, Global CIO at Lupin. "The JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE platform will help Lupin continue to adopt and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to improve the accuracy of processes with better speed."

The global RPA industry alone is booming. It is poised to reach US$1.89 billion this year, seeing an increase of 19.5 percent from 2020, according to Gartner. And according to Markets and Markets, the Intelligent Process Automation market is projected to reach US$13.75 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2023.

JIFFY.ai is a fast-growing tech start-up. In June 2020, it announced that it had raised US$18 million in series A funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, and W250 Venture Fund. The new capital is being used for product development and expansion into new markets around the world, the company earlier said.

In addition, through its major equity shareholder The Paanini Foundation, JIFFY.ai is committed to sustainable entrepreneurship and seeks to address the professional impact of automation by working in conjunction with its clients to help upskill and retrain staff that may be displaced by automation.

About JIFFY.ai

Founded with the mission to radically change how enterprises automate complex business processes, JIFFY.ai puts the power of real-time innovation in business users' hands. JIFFY.ai delivers HyperApps - pre-packaged and true end-to-end automation applications that are reusable and extensible across an entire enterprise - on their JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE cognitive automation platform that includes capabilities ranging from intelligent document processing and natural language processing capabilities to RPA and Low Code/No Code development.

About Lupin Limited

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company invested 9.8% of its revenues on research and development.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

