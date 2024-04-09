Jindal Stainless Unveils Arttd'inox: Premium cookware where design meets innovation

NEW DELHI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jindal Stainless JSL (NSE: JSL), the country's largest stainless steel manufacturer, today announced its exciting foray into the B2C space with the launch of premium cookware range under the umbrella brand of Arttd'inox (a Jindal Lifestyle initiative). It signifies a fusion of cutting-edge innovation and unmatched quality, designed to elevate the culinary experience for home chefs.

Arttd'inox is more than mere cookware as it aims to transform kitchens into sophisticated culinary havens. With a meticulously crafted collection, each piece embodies the timeless essence of 'Art in Stainless Steel', designed for both functionality and aesthetics.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ranjan Choudhary, CEO, Jindal Lifestyle, said, "At Jindal Lifestyle, we are passionate about empowering consumers with the finest quality and innovative tools. Arttd'inox products are designed to be the purest expression of culinary delight, allowing consumers to create the Kitchen to table transition seamlessly. With this launch we are raising the bar and giving our consumers the confidence to create world-class cuisines in your own kitchens."

It has come out with three exquisite collections – Vida, Stellar, and Timber. For these collections, they used the innovative manufacturing technologies in the product development catering to new-gen cookware tastes and style.

Arttd'inox cookware prioritizes both exceptional performance and preserving the nutritional value of food. Each piece boasts a mirror-polished triply construction for even heat distribution, ensuring consistent and delicious results. The cookware seamlessly blends design with functionality, featuring ergonomic rivetless handles, stunning ceramic-coloured exteriors, and elegant wood-finished handles for added comfort.

Arttd'inox offers a diverse range of cookware, including frypans, saucepans, kadhais, tawas, and pressure cookers, all available in a vibrant array of colours to complement any kitchen aesthetic. Arttd'inox is now accessible on Arttdinox.com, Amazon and through the extensive distributor network.

About Arttd'inox

Arttd'inox, a lifestyle brand of Jindal Stainless,was founded 15 years ago by Ms. Deepikka Jindal, Creative & Managing Director of Jindal Lifestyle. The focal DNA of the brand is in its French-inspired name signifying 'Art in Stainless Steel' that strives to make luxury wonders in stainless steel promoting stainless artistry on the global map. The brand has everything for home fashion and functionality, from sophisticated homeware to charming cookware to modern & chic homespace offerings. The brand translates the timeless heritage and diversity of India through the prism of global lifestyle trends in stainless steel.