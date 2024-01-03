JIRS Opens Registration for JAIN Excellence Test (JET) to Enroll for Academic Year 2024

An aptitude test organized by school to bring out the students' weakness and turn it into their strengths.

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jain International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, awarded the No.1 Residential school in India 2023-24, announced inviting applications for JAIN Excellence Test (JET) to qualify for admissions for academic year 2024. The registration for JET is live and the entrance test for eligible students will be conducted on Saturday Jan 06, 2024. JET is mandatory for all the candidates who are seeking admission from grade five to grade twelve at JIRS, Bengaluru. Students can visit JIRS website for the JET online application process, entrance exam details and admission process.

The entrance test assessment pattern is based on the age group and respective grades of the students, irrespective of the curriculum the student is currently pursuing. JIRS also provide 'JET from Home', a platform where the students can take the test from their residence or a Common Centre.

The duration of JET is 60 minutes including the MCQ (Multiple-choice questions) model assessment. The assessment is organized to evaluate the students' aptitude (learning experience), help find their weaknesses and build them into strengths.

Ms. M.A Anitha, Vice principal at JIRS, commented, "Selecting thorough JET gives us an understanding of the students' strengths along with the weakness in context of studies and innovative learning. We at JIRS focus on the all-rounder growth of each and every student. JET showcases the sincerity and zeal of the students to pursue holistic education at JIRS."

JIRS is recognised as a truly international standard school with students from across India and many other countries. Children are raised with strong roots of Indian culture and values, with international academic exposure, focusing on holistic development, in a homely gurukul environment at the 350-acre, world class sprawling green pollution free campus.

JIRS ensures a great training environment with experienced fitness experts and participation in multiple school and national level tournaments which offer a perfect platform for the students to grow and develop a bright future. The complete boarding school concept makes children independent, bold, mentally, and emotionally strong, develops strong interpersonal relationship skills and makes them appreciate the diversity of children from various places and thoughts.

With a 24+ years of legacy, the school currently has over 600 students and over 200 staff, offering co-educational schooling from Grade 5 to 12 and three internationally recognised curriculum (IBDP, CBSE & Cambridge International) which not only helps in the growth and development of the children but also helps shape them into icons of tomorrow.

About JIRS: https://www.jirs.ac.in/

