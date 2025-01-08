JLL APAC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Property Performance and Delivering Customer Value in Real Estate

JLL APAC's deep industry expertise, state-of-the-art capabilities, and customer-driven approach position it to redefine the FM industry and reinforce its leadership.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the facility management industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Asia-Pacific (APAC) with the 2024 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award. The company is a global real estate leader that helps enterprises optimize real estate strategies to meet their operational needs and business goals. The company offers comprehensive solutions and services across the real estate spectrum, including integrated facility management (IFM). With its innovative, cutting-edge solution suite, JLL APAC enhances property performance, fosters ideal work experiences, and delivers value for clients spanning multiple industries, such as finance, government, information technology, and manufacturing. It integrates advanced technology, leverages scientific insights, and designs sustainable spaces to drive innovation and deliver significant customer value. The company goes beyond traditional FM practices, exploring neuroscientific principles to develop its innovative solutions.

JLL APAC's Work Science initiative studies unique individual work patterns and diverse cognitive styles to power its human-centric workspace designs and create optimal work environments. It enhances workforce productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being and satisfaction. Aimed at helping C-suite executives and senior leaders tackle complex challenges and drive their organizations forward, the value-added JLL Future Labs service curates immersive, multi-sensory collaboration experiences that foster innovative thinking and synergy and accelerate decision-making. JLL APAC leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to unify operations among diverse facility management stakeholders and eliminate data silos, enhancing collaboration and decision-making toward optimized building performance. Its comprehensive AI-enhanced JLL Serve FM application streamlines operations, automates processes, digitizes maintenance and reporting, and provides real-time visibility to optimize building usage, minimize costs, save time, and boost returns.

Janice Wung, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "JLL APAC's bold approach to exploring innovative insights beyond traditional FM scope, such as neuroscientific principles, enhance its solutions and deliver impactful results. Its foresight in technology integration is a key differentiator, empowering the company to remain at the forefront of the industry and capitalize on emerging market opportunities."

JLL APAC's Smart Building Platform helps clients enhance operational performance with real-time and remote asset monitoring, enabling continuous oversight, rapid problem detection, predictive maintenance, and improved occupant comfort. The platform drives cost optimization, enhances operational efficiency, and promotes sustainability while ensuring occupant comfort and safety. JLL APAC's expert integration of the Internet of Things, big data, and intelligent technology enhances service excellence, promoting sustainability and propelling the FM industry into the future. Furthermore, its world's first large language model specifically for the commercial real estate industry, the JLL Generative Pre-trained Transformer (JLL GPT) AI platform, performs comprehensive multi-source data analytics to provide clients with intelligent insights that drive informed strategies and enhance returns. JLL APAC's customer-centric and collaborative approach, deep expertise, and reliability in addressing client pain points resulted in an impressive global Net Promoter Score of 100%, establishing a new regional record. Regardless of macroeconomic and business conditions, its steady growth momentum positions it to thrive and continue expanding its market presence.

"JLL APAC prioritizes mutual interests to drive value creation and sustainable growth for all stakeholders involved, redefining business partnerships in the FM industry. By adopting progressive, customer-centric strategies and fostering enduring relationships through collaboration, value creation, and service excellence, JLL APAC is well-positioned to lead the FM industry into the future," added Rubini Kamal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, JLL APAC earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Asia Pacific Company of the Year Award in the facility management industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 110,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise.