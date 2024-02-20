'JMD ALL CAR MALL' raises equity from Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMD ALL CAR MALL (JMD ACM), a car leasing company of the JMD Group, has successfully raised equity from Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), Japan, through the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). This capital infusion is expected to support JMD ACM's ambitious business expansion and market development plans. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric leasing solutions, and this investment will fuel its efforts to reach new heights in the industry.

Mr. Drupad Menda, Founder, JMD ACM, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are pleased to welcome Mitsubishi Corporation on board as a valued partner. This investment is an important step in validating our business model and supporting our growth. With the support of MC, we aim to enhance our service offerings, expand our presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers in a growth market."

JMD ACM will strategically deploy its new funds to expand services, innovate and diversify leasing options, penetrate new markets, fortify existing ones, and use advanced technology for operational optimization and improved customer experiences. Additionally, the company will strengthen partnerships and aim to offer more flexible and efficient leasing solutions. It's committed to embracing EV leasing and smart fleet management as part of its sustainability strategy, focusing on sustainable growth, and enhancing value for clients and partners.

This investment marks a significant milestone for JMD ACM, underscoring its commitment to redefining the car leasing landscape.

About JMD Group of Companies:

JMD Group of Companies was established in 1997. A trailblazer in the automobile industry with a legacy spanning two decades, it has strived to bring the best in automobiles and financial services to its extensive clientele. Having established itself as a leader in automobile dealerships, JMD Group recognizes the evolving needs of consumers in the dynamic automotive market. The decision to diversify into the car leasing sector was a natural progression, aligning with the company's vision to offer comprehensive mobility solutions to its valued customers.

With a dedicated team of over 300 employees and an extensive retail network that spans across – New Car Dealerships, Used Car Deals, Car Service Stations, Automobile Financing, and Insurance gives the group a distinct advantage towards redefining the car leasing landscape with a commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and industry leadership.

JMD Car Leasing specializes in a 360-degree customer-centric approach and caters to the varied needs of corporates by providing them customized tailor-made schemes per their requirements. For more details, please visit our website at www.jmdcarleasing.com.