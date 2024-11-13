Joget Earns GovStack Software Requirements Compliance, Helping Governments Fast-Track Digital Transformation

Empowering nations to build scalable digital services through GovStack's Building Block approach.

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., a global innovator in open-source low-code application development with a worldwide presence, proudly announces that it has achieved GovStack Software Requirements Compliance. This milestone underscores Joget 's capability to help governments worldwide streamline digital transformation and build interoperable, reusable digital services through the framework of the GovStack initiative.

GovStack, established by Germany , ITU , Estonia , and DIAL , helps countries and organizations build cost-effective, scalable digital public services. The initiative ensures that citizens can easily access and use government services seamlessly and efficiently.

GovStack's initiative provides governments with a clear framework to develop modern public services using " building blocks "—reusable and interoperable digital components that make scaling and managing services more efficient. Joget's compliance ensures that its platform aligns with GovStack's specifications , making it easier for governments to adopt and deliver essential services.

"At GovStack we are committed to supporting governments worldwide build a solid foundation for digital public services that are inclusive, scalable, and interoperable. We aim to simplify and streamline the way countries adopt and deliver essential services to their citizens. We are excited to see more platforms like Joget align with our mission of enabling governments to drive impactful digital transformations," said Andrea Donath, GovStack Program Lead, GIZ .

Joget is already part of GovStack's projects in Rwanda and Papua New Guinea. In Rwanda, the country successfully launched a results-based financing application that helps streamline the eligibility check and sales process for subsidized stoves for refugees, enhancing their quality of life. Similarly, Papua New Guinea introduced its pilot digital services portal, bringing the nation's government services closer to its citizens.

"We are proud to be part of the GovStack initiative. This compliance reflects our commitment to supporting governments in their digital transformation journeys. By aligning with GovStack's specifications, we are helping countries build solutions that are not only efficient but also scalable and sustainable.

We look forward to continuing this journey alongside GovStack, empowering more nations to create impactful digital services," said Anoop Nair , Director, Global Solutions Engineering and Architecture at Joget.

Joget is one of the platforms that is compliant with GovStack's Software Requirement specifications. Its unique advantage lies in its compliance with both workflow and screens, making it a preferred choice for building government services. While Joget is used within the GovStack initiative for rapid prototyping of government services, its capabilities extend far beyond prototyping—supporting production-grade applications that scale across various industries.

Joget's role in the GovStack initiative reaffirms its commitment to making it easier for governments to build and roll out digital services. By aligning with GovStack's specifications, Joget demonstrates its dedication to helping governments develop flexible, efficient digital solutions that meet the needs of their citizens.

Compliance and security are always Joget's focuses, making Joget a trusted platform for governments and enterprises worldwide . Its platform has been utilized in various government projects globally, showcasing its flexibility and capacity to drive digital transformation across different contexts.

About Joget

Joget Inc . offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

About GovStack

GovStack was founded by ITU, Estonia, Germany, and DIAL in 2020. The initiative supports countries and organizations with building cost-effective and efficient digital public services that are easy to scale so that citizens can seamlessly access health records, manage identity documents, make digital payments, and utilize other government services. GovStack aims to break down the barriers to building sustainable digital infrastructure and help governments create human-centered digital services that empower individuals and improve well-being. The

GovStack approach is based on the SDG Digital Investment Framework and promotes the use of interoperable, generic, and reusable " building blocks " to digitalize any service. By offering governments and institutions essential tools and guidance for digital services design and implementation that are based on international best practices, GovStack makes it easier, faster, and more reliable for national, municipal, or local stakeholders to implement digital government services.

Since its foundation, GovStack has engaged with more than 20 countries in different regions of the world and has mobilized a community of more than 260 experts and specialists to contribute to the development of reliable, secure, and effective digital services.

