Joget Introduces AI Composer for Conversational Enterprise App Composition with Built-in Governance

Joget AI Composer, conversational AI capabilities within the Joget DX platform, enables development teams and business users to compose and modify production-ready enterprise applications through natural language, while maintaining the audit trails and compliance controls required in regulated environments.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., the global innovator of the open-source, AI-powered enterprise application development platform, today announced the availability of Joget AI Composer in Joget DX. The new AI capability allows users to compose, extend, and modify enterprise applications through natural language prompts, with all outputs rendered within Joget's visual builders and subject to the platform's existing governance framework.

Enterprise development teams continue to face a widening gap between business demands for applications and available delivery capacity. While AI-assisted coding tools promise to accelerate initial development by generating source code, they introduce downstream requirements for debugging, maintenance, security review, and compliance documentation. For enterprises bound by strict governance, security, and regulatory requirements, this can shift rather than reduce the overall delivery burden.

Joget AI Composer takes a fundamentally different approach. Rather than generating raw code, it composes governed application components, using the same structured metadata that Joget DX has always used to define and run applications. Every form, workflow, data view, and interface built through AI Composer is immediately visible inside Joget's visual builders, remain editable by any team member, and subject to the same audit and governance controls as any other traditionally built applications.

"Most enterprise teams we speak with are evaluating how to adopt and move faster with AI development tools without creating new maintenance burdens or compliance gaps. The question we hear consistently is whether the applications built with AI assistance can be governed, audited, and maintained by existing teams without requiring specialized expertise to interpret AI-generated outputs," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO, Joget Inc.

"AI-assisted code generation adds speed at one end but can introduce complexity at the other. We believe enterprises deserve tools that give them both. That is what shaped the decisions behind Joget AI Composer, and it is what we will continue to uphold as it evolves."

Governance and Compliance Requirements in AI-Assisted Development

When AI tools produce raw source code, compliance responsibilities, including security review, change management documentation, and audit trails, typically fall to the team inheriting that code. In financial services, healthcare, government, and other regulated sectors, this can introduce delays at critical points of the delivery process.

Joget AI Composer addresses this by working within the existing governance structure of Joget DX. Composed components are visible in the platform's visual builders and subject to established controls. Token usage is tracked through a Governance Dashboard, agent execution is recorded in full audit logs, and administrators retain visibility and control across the AI Composer workflow, from the initial prompt through deployment.

"We built the AI Composer on our AI Agent Builder, the same infrastructure that supports AI agents for production every day," said Julian Khoo, Chief Technology Officer, Joget Inc. "This means the capability is not running on a separate experimental system, but on infrastructure that is already operational and subject to the same continuous improvement as our customers' existing agent deployments."

Availability

Joget AI Composer is available now in Joget DX Enterprise Edition. It covers five application builders: Form, List, Process, UI, and Theme, giving development teams and business users a conversational interface for every stage of the build.

Joget AI Composer supports a bring-your-own-API-key model and is compatible with Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's GPT, and custom LLM models.

For full product details, visit Joget AI Composer.

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About Joget

Joget offers an open-source, AI-powered platform that converges no-code/low-code development with Generative AI to rapidly build and customize enterprise applications at scale. By combining AI with visual app builders —not raw code—Joget makes app generation faster, safer, and more accessible for business users and developers.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence enables organizations to automate and enhance processes while maintaining oversight and compliance. Unlike typical AI code generation, Joget's visual-first approach ensures applications are maintainable and governed within collaborative human workflows.

As an Application and Integration Fabric, Joget connects legacy and modern systems seamlessly. Its extensible, open-source core and plugin architecture offer unmatched flexibility, and its White Label solution allows OEMs and digital solution providers to fully rebrand the platform.

Trusted by startups, global enterprises, and government agencies, Joget delivers the speed of AI with the control of visual development for scalable, intelligent digital transformation.

Visit www.joget.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or YouTube.

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