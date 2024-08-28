Johnnie Walker Blue Label Unveils Elusive Umami in India, a Pioneering Blend Capturing the Fifth Taste

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker Blue Label, world's iconic Scotch Whisky brand, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its latest masterpiece in India: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami. The new flavour redefines the art of Scotch by capturing the mysterious and tantalizing essence of Umami - the coveted 'fifth taste' that has long delighted the afficionados of Japanese cuisine. So, prepare to embark on a sensory journey where the elusive savoury notes of Umami come to life like never before.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami was innovated and masterfully crafted by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker and renowned Chef Kei Kobayashi. The duo has joined forces to decode and expertly create a Scotch whisky that pushes the boundaries of what Scotch could be and encapsulates the enigmatic taste of Umami. Only one in 25,000 casks made the cut in the search for the elusive flavour profile – each expression of whisky was hand-picked to create an Umami profile and bring the unique character of this innovative whisky to life.

The result, a beautifully balanced blend of sweet and savoury flavours and boasts notes of blood oranges and red berries, complemented by sweet wood spice, a touch of smoked meat, a hint of salt and pepper, and a long, sweet fruit finish.

Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India, expressing her enthusiasm said: "Johnnie Walker is more than a whisky brand — it's a symbol of progress and contemporary luxury. Our heritage is built on exceptional craftsmanship and iconic products, but we're constantly pushing boundaries to redefine the luxury experience. Collaborating with visionary partners like Chef Kei Kobayashi on Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami exemplifies our commitment to innovation. We're thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking whisky flavour to India's sophisticated palate. It was an honour to bring the sensorial experience of the five senses alive at the launch, celebrating the unique complexity and depth of this extraordinary blend."

To celebrate the launch of this truly innovative offering to the world of whisky and flavour, Johnnie Walker hosted a culinary adventure at the luxurious Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on August 24th. The event saw esteemed attendees on a journey of discovery through all of their senses, carefully curated by Chef Dharshan Munidasa, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, to savour the multifaceted new flavour and discover the limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami—the pioneering expression of umami in whisky.

Tasting Notes:

NOSE : Sweet and savoury, fresh green & red apples, confectionary sweetness, hints of cashew nut, notes of salt brine and savoury accentuated without losing freshness.

PALATE : To taste, Apple and White peach touch the senses first. A beautifully balanced scotch of sweet and savoury flavours, with notes of blood oranges and red berries, a touch of smoked meat, sweet fruit finish. Warming salt and pepper with a long, sweet fruit finish.

FINISH : The liquid has a long, sweet fruit finish of sweet wood spice.

ABV: 43% vol

Size: 750 ml

Price: Available on request

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

