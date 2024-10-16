Johnson Matthey opens its new Engineering Centre in India

New Engineering Centre in Mumbai will employ more than 100 skilled staff over the next few years.

Builds on Johnson Matthey's existing presence in India and will support India's 2070 net zero ambition.

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, today announced the opening of its new Engineering Centre in Mumbai. This new site confirms JM's commitment to India as a partner for manufacturing and engineering.

The centre will tap into India's engineering talent, increasing JM's capacity to deliver projects for its customers across its core licensing business and new growth areas in hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and chemicals.

Maurits van Tol, Chief Executive for Catalyst Technologies at Johnson Matthey, said: "India is internationally renowned for its engineering talent and expertise, and recruiting more talent is crucial to our plans to deliver more projects for our global customers across both our core licensing business and our growing business in low carbon technologies.

"We're excited to continue our long history in India and look forward to welcoming more local talent into the JM family."

The new centre will support India's ambition to reach net zero by 2070, developing projects that reduce carbon emissions from fuel, power generation, and hard-to-abate sectors. The centre will focus on hydrogen, sustainable fuels, sustainable methanol, & speciality chemicals.

The centre will be led by Ramsundar Solaimalai. Its opening was celebrated with an exclusive reception at the British High Commission in Mumbai which gathered many of India's most prominent decision makers across one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia, and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said: "I'm delighted to see that British multinational Johnson Matthey is strengthening its long-standing presence in India by setting up a new engineering centre in Mumbai. Focussed on providing low-carbon technology solutions to the world, this new facility is another testament to the UK's strong commitment to accelerating clean growth by working alongside indispensable partners like India."

JM has been operating in India for 60 years and employs more than 1,000 people across its eight operating sites in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years we've used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world's biggest challenges.

Many of the world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on our technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions and improve their sustainability.

And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply and resource scarcity, we're actively providing solutions for our customers. Through inspiring science and continued innovation, we're catalysing the net zero transition for millions of people every day. For more information visit www.matthey.com.

