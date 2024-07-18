JRS Pharma & Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd. Open State-of-the-Art Cotton-Based Croscarmellose Sodium Plant

JRS Pharma, known for its plant fiber technology innovations and with a legacy of 149 years, offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the global health science industry. Their excipients portfolio includes high functionality excipients, binders, disintegrants, lubricants, functional fillers, thickeners, stabilizers, carriers, and coatings. JRS Pharma and Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd. have enjoyed a successful 18-year partnership. Speaking at the grand opening, Mr. Rohit Raut, Managing Director of Rettenmaier India, the Indian subsidiary of JRS Group, said, "The excipients market in India is growing due to rising awareness of health and wellness, increasing disposable incomes, and an aging population. Our new facility will cater to the fast-growing demand for functional excipients in India."

Mr. Manas Jhajharia, Director of Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd., emphasized, "The Indian excipient industry, with less than 1% market share globally, needs quality improvement to reduce dependency on imports. Our Mehsana plant operations have a world-class production facility that meets global standards for the export of quality excipients."

Alongside their extensive range of excipients, JRS Pharma also offers excellent technical support and biopharma services to address customer needs and formulation challenges. This expansion marks a significant step towards self-sufficiency in the Indian excipient industry.

About JRS Pharma

A member of the worldwide JRS family, we are dedicated to serving the health science industry worldwide. Founded in 1878, the JRS Group has over 149 years of experience. JRS Pharma is a leading manufacturer of excipients, offering a complete portfolio of solutions for the global health science industry. In addition to our wide range of excipients, JRS Pharma offers excellent technical support and biopharma services to address the needs and formulation challenges of customers. Our R&D centers, production sites, and sales offices, as well as our technical support team and award-winning customer service team offer our customers the most cost-effective and fast time-to-market solutions.

