Jscrambler Launches Unified Client-Side Security Platform for the AI Era

First platform to unify software integrity and data governance at browser runtime, helping enterprises continuously enforce security against AI-powered threats and data harvesting risks

PORTO, Portugal, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscrambler, the Client-Side Security Platform for the modern enterprise, today announced the launch of its Unified Client-Side Security Platform, introducing a new approach to securing applications and customer data where AI-powered risks increasingly operate: inside the browser.

Key Highlights

Jscrambler launched a Unified Client-Side Security Platform that merges software integrity and data governance to close the enforcement gap at browser runtime.

The platform is built on a proprietary Behavioral Enforcement Core that gives AppSec and data governance teams a single deployment and enforcement architecture.

The platform is backed by new browser security research, showing how AI is accelerating client-side software and data risks while exposing the need for continuous browser runtime enforcement.

AI is fundamentally changing how software is attacked and how customer data is collected inside the browser. As organizations rapidly adopt AI-powered applications, agents, and third-party services, existing security architectures built around isolated application security, privacy, and governance tools are no longer sufficient. Jscrambler is the first Client-Side Security Platform to unify software integrity and data governance through a common browser runtime architecture, enabling enterprises to continuously enforce security where applications execute and customer data is created.

"AI didn't create browser risk—it dramatically accelerated it," said Rui Ribeiro, CEO and Co-Founder of Jscrambler. "Today, software compromise and AI-driven data harvesting occur simultaneously inside the browser, yet most security architectures still treat them as separate problems. Our Unified Client-Side Security Platform changes that by bringing software integrity and data governance together through a single runtime enforcement architecture. Organizations can now continuously secure multiple initiatives through one platform instead of managing disconnected tools."

For years, application security teams have focused on protecting software while privacy, governance, and compliance teams concentrated on securing customer data. While this approach was sufficient at one point in time, AI has exposed a critical blind spot inside the browser where applications execute, third-party code runs, AI agents operate, and sensitive customer information is assembled.

This convergence is forcing security leaders to rethink how browser security is managed. Rather than deploying isolated point solutions, enterprises need a unified platform capable of protecting software integrity, governing customer data, detecting evolving threats, and enforcing policy continuously throughout the browser runtime.

A Unified Platform for Enterprise Security Initiatives

The Jscrambler Unified Client-Side Security Platform addresses this new reality by enabling organizations to extend critical security initiatives into the browser through a single runtime architecture.

This architecture provides:

LLM-Resilient Code Protection : Defends application code against AI-powered attacks at execution time

Defends application code against AI-powered attacks at execution time Software Supply Chain Security : Provides runtime enforcement against third-party script risks that static pipeline scanners cannot see

Provides runtime enforcement against third-party script risks that static pipeline scanners cannot see AI Data Governance : Detects and controls AI-powered data harvesting at the point of data creation

Detects and controls AI-powered data harvesting at the point of data creation Data Privacy and Compliance : Extends beyond consent management with runtime enforcement against unauthorized data collection

Extends beyond consent management with runtime enforcement against unauthorized data collection Fraud and Abuse Prevention : Detects and blocks fraud, automation, and identity abuse at runtime

Detects and blocks fraud, automation, and identity abuse at runtime Threat Detection & Response: Extends active threat hunting, real-time telemetry, and incident response into the browser runtime to neutralize client-side threats

Extends active threat hunting, real-time telemetry, and incident response into the browser runtime to neutralize client-side threats Compliance Enforcement: Features automated technical proof for PCI DSS v4, GDPR, EU AI Act, HIPAA, and CCPA

Organizations can deploy individual solutions based on their priorities or expand across initiatives over time, giving CISOs, security architects, AppSec, Security Engineering, Privacy, GRC, and SOC teams shared visibility, continuous runtime enforcement, and a common operational foundation through a single platform.

Powered by the Behavioral Enforcement Core

Every solution is powered by Jscrambler's proprietary Behavioral Enforcement Core, the platform's centralized runtime engine that continuously monitors, analyzes, and enforces browser behavior through a single deployment, turning enterprise policy into active protection at the point of data creation.

Purpose-built for the AI era, the Behavioral Enforcement Core introduces new runtime enforcement capabilities spanning the enterprise security lifecycle.

These capabilities include:

Identify : AI-powered script discovery and access mapping that continuously inventories AI agents and third-party scripts accessing sensitive customer data

: AI-powered script discovery and access mapping that continuously inventories AI agents and third-party scripts accessing sensitive customer data Protect : LLM-resilient code hardening and proactive AI agent controls that prevent code manipulation, unauthorized runtime access, and AI-powered data harvesting

: LLM-resilient code hardening and proactive AI agent controls that prevent code manipulation, unauthorized runtime access, and AI-powered data harvesting Detect : Behavioral AI script drift detection that identifies execution anomalies and emerging client-side threats

: Behavioral AI script drift detection that identifies execution anomalies and emerging client-side threats Respond : AI browser telemetry workflows that reconstruct incidents and accelerate investigations for security operations teams

: AI browser telemetry workflows that reconstruct incidents and accelerate investigations for security operations teams Comply: Real-time vendor risk assessments and browser telemetry that continuously validate third-party behavior while providing technical evidence for regulatory requirements

Research Highlights the Growing Need for Runtime Enforcement

The platform launch follows Jscrambler's latest browser security research, Beyond the Vault: What Banking Sites Quietly Share Before You Ever Log In, which uncovered widespread unauthorized third-party tracking and AI-enabled data collection occurring before user consent across leading financial institutions. The findings reinforce a growing industry challenge: software integrity and data governance can no longer be managed separately once applications reach the browser.

The Jscrambler Unified Client-Side Security Platform is now available to enterprise organizations worldwide.

To learn more, read the in-depth technical overview of the platform, and register for the August 20 webinar, The Crack in the Vault: How Banking Sites Unknowingly Expose Customer Data to Third Parties.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the Client-Side Security Platform for the modern enterprise. The first vendor to unify software integrity and data governance at browser runtime, Jscrambler's Behavioral Enforcement Core gives AppSec and data governance teams a single control plane to protect, enforce, and comply — from one deployment. Built on 15 years of browser runtime expertise and proprietary research, Jscrambler serves Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, airlines, online retailers, and media organizations whose success depends on what happens in the browser. Learn more at jscrambler.com.

Media contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group for Jscrambler

[email protected]