Junglee Poker celebrates its anniversary with the Birthday Bash Series featuring ₹5 crore prize pool

NEW DELHI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Poker, India's premier online poker platform, is celebrating its anniversary with the launch of a Birthday Bash Series. Boasting a guaranteed prize pool of ₹5 crores, the series kicked off with an Opener Event and Mega Freeroll on 30th June 2024, with the two contests offering guaranteed prize pools of ₹50 lakhs and ₹1 lakh, respectively. The excitement is mounting with the grand Main Event, boasting a guaranteed prize pool of ₹1 crore, going to be on 7th July.

Since its inception, Junglee Poker has captured the hearts of poker enthusiasts across India with its top-notch gaming experience and vibrant community, represented by its tagline 'Everyone's Game.' Endorsed by Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, Junglee Poker has a legacy of hosting unmatched poker tournaments combining strategic brilliance with fierce competition among highly skilled poker players.

Continuing this tradition with a special celebration of Junglee Poker's anniversary with its users, the Birthday Bash Series features an impressive lineup of exhilarating events throughout the week. The series stands out by offering an exceptionally enjoyable poker celebration filled with excitement and huge cash rewards, making it a must-attend event for poker aficionados.

Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer of Junglee Games, expressed his excitement about the milestone stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with our players. The Birthday Bash Series promises a celebration filled with unforgettable moments and huge rewards for skillful play. We really appreciate our players' unwavering support, which has made Junglee Poker the first choice of poker lovers. This series underscores our commitment to ensuring that our platform is rewarding and entertaining for every player."

Junglee Poker, known for its highly secure and fair gaming environment, has rapidly become the most preferred platform for poker enthusiasts across India. With its wide range of games and tournaments and a user-friendly interface, Junglee Poker continues to set new standards for the online poker industry. The platform's dedication to innovation and player satisfaction is the cornerstone of its success.

About Junglee Poker

Junglee Poker is a premier poker app by Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd. It is an online gaming platform dedicated to providing thrilling and immersive experiences to poker enthusiasts across the country. Junglee Poker's mission is to make poker "Everyone's Game." With a passion for the game and a commitment to excellence, Junglee Poker strives to be India's most innovative and engaging poker platform that caters to players of all levels and from all walks of life.

You can enjoy playing the most entertaining poker versions with thousands of real players 24X7 on Junglee Poker. The game app can be downloaded from the Play Store and App Store.

