Junglee Rummy unveils the Grand Winnings Tournament Premiere Series with a ₹35 crore guaranteed prize pool

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, has launched its highly anticipated GW Premiere Series, the final leg of its three-month-long Grand Winnings Tournament, with a guaranteed prize pool of ₹35 crore. Launched on 1st September 2024, the GW Premiere Series is designed to thrill rummy enthusiasts and test the sharpest minds in the game, culminating in a thrilling grand finale on 30th September 2024, where players will compete to win from a ₹2.5 crore guaranteed prize pool.

The Grand Winnings Tournament, which kicked off in July this year, has sparked immense excitement in the online rummy community by offering a total prize pool of over ₹90 crore. The tournament has already attracted more than 6 lakh players from across the country, with over 35 thousand winners so far. The tournament has featured standout campaigns, such as the GW Millionaire Series and the GW Azadi Series, each pushing the boundaries of skill gaming and strategic acumen. The GW Premiere Series aims to elevate the competitive spirit even further, featuring daily finales with a ₹40 lakh guaranteed prize pool. Players can also compete in weekly finales with a prize pool of up to ₹1.25 crore each.

With the Grand Winnings Tournament reaching its final installment, Mohul Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Communications at Junglee Games, said, "As the Grand Winnings Tournament culminates into the Grand Winnings Premiere Series, the red carpet is rolled out with even bigger rewards for players. The popularity of the series in the last two months bears testimony to the great passion our players have for the game, and we remain committed to providing them with an exceptionally rewarding experience."

Junglee Rummy's commitment to entertainment and skill-based competition shines through the GW Premiere Series. With the grand finale featuring a ₹2.5 crore guaranteed prize pool, the series promises unparalleled excitement and challenge, reiterating Junglee Rummy's dedication to celebrating and rewarding the art of skill gaming.

About Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy is the flagship product of Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd., the fastest-growing skill games company. One of the largest rummy brands in the world, Junglee Rummy is India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, with over 8 crore registered users who play online rummy on the platform. The platform offers a healthy, entertaining, and responsible gaming experience with innovative features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering exciting rummy variants, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to the fastest withdrawals and provides highly responsive 24X7 customer support.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035419/3944725/JUNGLEE_RUMMY_NEW_LOGO.jpg