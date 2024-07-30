Junglee Rummy's Ongoing Campaign, Grand Winnings Millionaire Series, Promises a Grand Finale Prize Pool of ₹2 Crores

Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, kicks off The Grand Winnings Tournament with the Grand Winnings Millionaire Series, which will conclude with a grand finale worth ₹2 crores.

NEW DELHI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, has launched its latest campaign, the Grand Winnings Millionaire Series, as the first series in its 3-month-long Grand Winnings Tournament. The campaign, which has already attracted over 2 lakh players and distributed rewards totaling over ₹10 crores since its launch on 1st July, will culminate on 31st July 2024 with a grand finale boasting a staggering ₹2 crore guaranteed prize pool.

The Grand Winnings Tournament, available to join from July to September, offers players an extraordinary opportunity to showcase their rummy prowess and compete for exceptional rewards. The inaugural Grand Winnings Millionaire Series includes daily and weekly finales allowing rummy players to compete for and win up to ₹1 crore every week, along with a direct ticket to the grand finale.

Talking about the enthusiastic player participation received by the inaugural series, Mohul Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Communications at Junglee Games, said, "The Grand Winnings Millionaire Series is our way of celebrating the incredible enthusiasm and passion of our rummy community by offering them the biggest rewards for their exquisite skills and strategies. Junglee Rummy has a tradition of providing players with the greatest rewards and an unparalleled gaming experience."

Junglee Rummy is renowned for hosting some of the largest and most rewarding rummy tournaments in the industry and offering a safe and fair gaming environment, making it the most trusted platform for the Indian rummy community. The platform's steadfast commitment to fair and responsible gaming, coupled with its endorsement by acclaimed actor Ajay Devgn, Junglee Rummy's brand ambassador, has significantly boosted its appeal and popularity nationwide. Junglee Rummy continues to elevate the rummy experience by delivering unmatched excitement and rewards to players across the country.

About Junglee Rummy

Junglee Rummy is the flagship product of Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd., the fastest-growing skill games company. One of the largest rummy brands in the world, Junglee Rummy is India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, with over 8 crore registered users who play online rummy on the platform. The platform offers a healthy, entertaining, and responsible gaming experience with innovative features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering exciting rummy variants, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to the fastest withdrawals and provides highly responsive 24X7 customer support.

