Jungleworks Launches the Delta School Bootcamp

CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungleworks recently branched out and launched its Delta School Bootcamp. The brainchild of Mr Samar Singla and Mr Saral Maghan, the school is a product of the unemployment being faced today and the lack of proper skill set exhibited by those who manage to get hired. With unemployment and the ever-flourishing academic businesses going hand in hand, students and graduates today are facing a common dilemma. After spending big bucks and time on the studies, they are not bearing the expected results. A leading daily also recently published a report suggesting that about 94% of engineers are not fit for hiring, Delta School Bootcamp is a response to such problems. In an attempt to combat this, Delta School has come up with a program that prepares its students for the professional world, one that they aspire to be a part of when heading into a course. They are focusing on practical solutions, research and commercialization, offering internships, work experience and even 100% placement, all depending upon the calibre and performance exhibited by the students. For this, Delta School has collaborated with various universities and institutions in and around Chandigarh with colleges like Chandigarh Group of College, Lovely Professional University, MMU being a few. The idea being that the traditional and modern means of academics can be brought together to educate the generations ahead and put an end to the problems of unemployment and underemployment.

Talking about the institute Saral Maghan, Founder said,"The idea here is to decrease the time and cost involved in prepping a student for professional success to half. After being in the IT sector for more than a decade, I believe a lot more can be done with those resources. The education format we have in-place at Delta School Bootcamp has been custom made keeping in mind the requirement of the industry so AI, Drone development and IOS/Android development are an integral part of the curriculum."

The program further focuses on providing a professional career to the candidates in addition to training them according to the industry standards. The courses offered include drone development, IOS/Android development, sales and much more. The courses have been custom-made to fit the industry needs of today. The 6-months job assured training program constitutes 2 months of extensive training and 4 months of hands-on experience in the industry through live projects. The training is provided by professional experts as per the industry and market latest trends and requirements whilst ensuring a 100% placement.

About Jungleworks:

Jungleworks is a SaaS technology service provider catering to entrepreneurs and SMBs to maximize mobile ROI. It is one of the prominent players in on-demand economy space, providing iOS and Android-based applications on SaaS platforms. With 1000 plus clients that handle more than 1 million transactions a month, Jungleworks is providing solutions for customized software development in more than 150 countries.

