JYSK Taps Kӧrber for Supply Chain Megaproject in Hungary

Kӧrber's Depth and Vision Turns Supply Chain Complexity into a Strategic Differentiator for JYSK

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kӧrber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, announces its selection by international Scandinavian home furnishings retailer JYSK. JYSK will grow and optimize operations in South Eastern Europe through a new, highly automated distribution center enabled with the unique end-to-end solutions and expertise of Kӧrber.

More products, distribution channels and heightening consumer expectations make supply chains increasingly complex. This is particularly true for the European market, which must adapt to the rapid growth of ecommerce on already strained logistics systems. Businesses need a partner with the solutions and experience to overcome this. Kӧrber is this partner for JYSK.

"Today's supply chain demands harmony," said Dirk Hejnal, chief executive officer of Kӧrber Supply Chain. "Technology, equipment and staff must work in tandem to move products in line with consumer demands for convenience, choice and flexibility. Kӧrber is the only, single partner that can provide and integrate advanced software solutions and automation technology with the entire IT ecosystem."

Kӧrber will implement a fully automated system for JYSK's new distribution center in Ecser, Hungary. This spans integration of supply chain software, automation solutions, materials handling equipment (MHE) and SAP software consulting and implementation. Two twelve-aisle high-bay warehouses will utilize a two-kilometer electric floor conveyor with 36 rail guided vehicles (RGVs) and 1.8 km of pallet conveyors. This is in addition to stretchers, lifters, stacker cranes and a pallet inspection station. Planning and management of goods will be centrally managed by the SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) and Material Flow Systems (MFS). Yard and transportation management capabilities will also be provided. The result is seamless omnichannel distribution from strategic storage (200,000 pallets), higher efficiency and speed (400 Euro pallets per hour) and reduced transport to the yard by approximately 4.5 million km per year.

"Businesses need a partner that understands their specific needs and builds a solution around them," said Thomas Gries, chief executive officer SAP competency at Körber Supply Chain. "That's why our depth makes us different. Our end-to-end supply chain solutions are tailored to even the most complex operations, and our global team of experts is with you from implementation, to go-live, and beyond – no matter the complexity."

And JYSK is very happy with the solution as well. "Körber's experienced and creative design team has elaborated an elegant and robust solution. We are most confident that it will fulfill our requirements. As JYSK continuously expands, it was also important in our choice to find a scalable material handling and warehouse management solution, so we can expand the warehouse capacity by minimum 100%," explains Troels Fynbo Larsen.

JYSK's new, 200€ million, 143,000 sqm distribution center will go-live in 2022. Goods will be supplied to stores and customers in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia. To date, JYSK has over 2,900 stores and 24,000 employees in 51 countries.

About JYSK

JYSK is one of the leading retailers of mattresses, duvets, pillows, furniture, furnishings and home furnishings in Europe and worldwide. The founder Lars Larsen opened the first JYSK store in Aarhus, Denmark in 1979. JYSK is still family owned and the company comprises over 2,900 stores with 24,000 employees in 51 countries.

About the Business Area Körber Supply Chain

Supply chain challenges are growing by the day. Körber offers a unique range of proven end-to-end logistics technologies – for every company size and business or growth strategy. The range of services includes not only software but also automation solutions, voice, robotics and transport systems – and brings together the know-how for comprehensive system integration under one roof. As a global partner, we meet today's challenges as well as logistics' constantly changing requirements. "Conquer supply chain complexity" - with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. Find out more at www.koerber-supplychain.com

Press contact

Mary-Jane Würker

Manager Corporate Communications

Körber Supply Chain

Phone +49 6032 348-2921

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098713/Korber_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.koerber-logistics.com/en/home.html



SOURCE Körber Supply Chain