K2 Infragen Limited Gears Up for First AGM After Listing on Stock Exchanges

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Infragen Limited, a prominent player in India's infrastructure and EPC sectors, is set to hold its ninth AGM and first Annual General Meeting (AGM) following its recent listing on the NSE Emerge on September 25, 2024. In the financial year 2024 (FY24), K2 Infragen demonstrated outstanding growth, achieving a 63.3% increase in revenue. The company's robust order book stands at Rs 486 Crore, and the order pipeline has expanded to Rs 900 Crore, reflecting the momentum it has gained in both domestic and international markets. With a strong project pipeline and ambitious goals, K2 Infragen aims to surpass Rs 450 Crore in revenue by FY26, fuelled by strategic expansion across India and key regions, including Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director of K2 Infragen, stated, "We are thrilled with how FY24 unfolded for us, as the company demonstrated exceptional operational and financial strength. The warm reception we received from the investor community has been truly memorable. This AGM marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for K2 Infragen, and we are pleased to welcome many new shareholders to our growing family. FY24 was a pivotal year for K2 Infragen, and we are eager to continue building on this momentum in the year ahead."

K2 Infragen has been at the forefront of several major infrastructure initiatives in India. Notably, the company is striving to play a key role in connecting India through NHAI projects, contributing to critical road development projects across the country. The company is also a key player in the Jal Jeevan Mission, working to enhance water supply infrastructure and improve access to clean drinking water nationwide. In addition to these flagship projects, K2 Infragen has entered the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) & Railway Sectors. These projects include the construction of substations, OHE, transmission lines, and distribution networks, which are vital to improving India's energy infrastructure and meeting the growing demand for electricity.

About K2 Infragen

K2 Infragen, founded in 2015, is a major force in India's infrastructure development. As an integrated EPC company, they excel in both power and project engineering. Their skilled team tackles large-scale projects across eight Indian states, ensuring efficient project delivery and exceeding client expectations. K2 Infragen prioritises quality work and timely completion, with a vision to be a key player in India's growth. Some of their clientele includes names such as L&T, TATA, HG Infra for which K2 Infragen offers a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing project engineering from design to execution, and power engineering solutions tailored to the evolving power sector. Their impressive geographical reach, spanning states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, demonstrates their adaptability and ability to handle diverse projects. K2 Infragen is committed to quality work, timely completion, and exceeding client expectations. With a vision to be a key player in India's infrastructure development, their experienced team positions them for significant contributions to the nation's growth.