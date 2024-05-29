K2 Infragen Limited Registers Robust Growth, Profit Surges by 11%

NEW DELHI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Infragen Limited (NSE SME: INE0DEZ01013), a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the infrastructure domain, yesterday announced its audited Financial Results for the period ended March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS OF BUSINESS:

Performance Highlights (Rs in Crores)

Particulars FY24 FY23 Y-o-Y Revenue 108.71 66.55 63.3 % EBITDA 21.42 19.37 11 % PAT 12.5 11.26 11 %



Future Outlook

Company is looking at international expansion with infrastructure projects in Africa & Middle East regions. Initial projects shall commence in FY 24-25.

Company is in discussion for new orders both nationally & internationally in Water Supply Works, Road and T&D infrastructure domain which will most likely add Rs 800 Crore in FY 24-25 order book which shall help create a cumulative order book of Rs 1000 Crore + by the Financial Year end.

Commenting on the strong performance, Mr. Pankaj Sharma, the Managing Director of K2 Infragen Ltd, said "We are pleased to share our robust FY24 results. Our focus on a machinery-based business model has allowed us to optimize efficiency and scale new heights in the industry. Our revenue growth is in line with the expectations & that too with EBIDTA margins better than industry average. Our continuously augmenting order book and expanding executional capabilities underscores our commitment towards supporting government's infrastructure development initiatives. We are also eyeing overseas infrastructure projects in developing countries & also association with international infrastructure majors as a first step towards enabling a global footprint for K2

Our existing & continued association with industry giants and active involvement in prominent projects such as Bharatmala Pariyojna and the Jal Jeevan Mission highlight our dedication to quality, innovation, and timely project delivery. Looking ahead, we remain focused on leveraging government projects and to drive further growth. We are confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders, thereby solidifying our position as a leading player in the infrastructure sector."

About K2 Infragen

K2 Infragen, founded in 2015, is a major force in India's infrastructure development. As an integrated EPC company, they excel in both power and project engineering. Their skilled team tackles large-scale projects across eight Indian states, ensuring efficient project delivery and exceeding client expectations. K2 Infragen prioritises quality work and timely completion, with a vision to be a key player in India's growth. Some of their clientele includes names such as L&T, TATA, HG Infra for which K2 Infragen offers a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing project engineering from design to execution, and power engineering solutions tailored to the evolving power sector. Their impressive geographical reach, spanning states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, demonstrates their adaptability and ability to handle diverse projects. K2 Infragen is committed to quality work, timely completion, and exceeding client expectations. With a vision to be a key player in India's infrastructure development, their experienced team positions them for significant contributions to the nation's growth.