Kabaddi Icons Unite: Parimatch Sports Hosts Exclusive Meet & Greet Session with Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, and Guman Singh

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 (PKL 11) is just about to begin, excitement is reaching its peak among fans and players. Building on its long-term partnership with the league as the Associate Sponsor in Season 11, Parimatch Sports, a leading sportswear brand inspired by top athletes, continues to offer fans unique opportunities tied directly to major sporting events. This time the brand had arranged an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Kabaddi icons.

Meet & Greet with Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, and Guman Singh

Held on October 15th, in Hyderabad, Telangana, the event brought together three renowned kabaddi players and a group of passionate fans, as well as a group of media representatives for an unforgettable 45-minute experience. A group of 10 fortunate Parimatch Sports fans who took part in the quiz were granted an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with their favourite athletes through interactive activities, including Q&A sessions, fun challenges, and live demonstrations of simple kabaddi moves and signature celebrations.

The event kicked off with an engaging icebreaker, 'Two Truths and a Lie', allowing fans to learn interesting facts about the players. This was followed by a dynamic Q&A session where fans asked pre-submitted questions covering everything from on-field strategies to personal routines. The session continued with exciting games like Kabaddi Quiz and Emoji Pictionary, offering fans the chance to win exclusive Parimatch Sports merchandise and take photos with their favourite players.

Media representatives had a dedicated segment to interact with the players, gaining insights into their careers and the growth of Kabaddi. The event concluded with a lively group chant activity that energized the atmosphere, bringing everyone together in support of their favourite teams. Additionally, a prize draw rewarded participants with special prizes, including signed memorabilia and exclusive discount codes for Parimatch Sports apparel, ensuring that attendees left with lasting memories and exciting prizes.

The Meet & Greet was a resounding success, highlighting the players' charismatic personalities and the dedicated fanbase that drives the Pro Kabaddi League forward. Participants left with cherished memories, exclusive merchandise, and a deeper connection to the sport they love.

Initiatives like this meet-and-greet not only highlight the talents of stars like Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, and Guman Singh but also foster a vibrant sports community. By supporting major events and encouraging fan interaction, Parimatch Sports plays a crucial role in shaping the future of sports culture, ensuring fans feel connected and involved in the exciting world of Kabaddi and beyond.

Follow Parimatch Sports on Instagram for updates on future exclusive events and exciting announcements.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world's athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports' appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal—expanding the horizons of India's love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536817/Meet_and_Greet_with_Kabaddi_Players.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429435/Parimatch_Sports_Logo.jpg