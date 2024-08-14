Under the theme of " Asia's Gateway to Web3," the event introduces Kaia Wave, a new Web 3.0 builder support program that utilizes LINE's established service, business, and marketing infrastructure.

Along with leading Web 3 partners such as LINE Xenesis, Hashkey, DWF Labs and Google Cloud, speakers from new RWA projects such as Galactica, Grab JOOB, and TADA-MVL will participate in this event.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Kaia', a global layer 1 blockchain mainnet formed through the merger of the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains, which were initially developed by IT giants Kakao and LINE respectively, will host Kaia Square Lounge (KSL) 2024 during Korea Blockchain Week 2024. KSL 2024 will be held under the overarching theme of "Asia's Gateway to Web3", embodying Kaia's goal of connecting global partners with Asia's blockchain market. With co-hosts LINE NEXT Inc. and DWF Labs, KSL 2024 will introduce Kaia's flagship RWA tokenization projects and new partnerships, while discussing how to expand Kaia's Web3 ecosystem in Asia and beyond.

Kaia hosts “KSL 2024” to Reveal its Strategy for Asia’s No.1 Blockchain

In addition, the Kaia project will introduce Kaia Wave, a new Web3 builder support program created in collaboration with LINE NEXT. Designed to optimize dApp UX and growth on Kaia, Kaia Wave will allow builders to tap on LINE's service, business, and marketing infrastructure. LINE is one of Asia's most used mobile superapps, with extensive user bases in Japan, Taiwan region, Thailand, and other Asian countries.

"KSL 2024 is a major event where we'll highlight how LINE NEXT and Kaia intend to collaborate to develop the Web 3.0 ecosystem in Asia further and meet ecosystem participants in person," said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT. "We will work with Kaia to ensure more users and developers can fully utilize the potential of Web 3.0."

KSL: Kaia's Flagship Ecosystem Event for Partners, Builders, and Retail Users

The KSL 2024 conference consists of two main topics: "Introducing Kaia: Your Web3 Journey Begins Today" on the first day, and "Welcome to Kaia: Your On-chain Gateway to Asia and Beyond" on the second day. The first day of the event will feature sessions to discuss the Kaia Wave program and the operation of the Kaia mainnet, while sharing global Web3 trends and insights.

On the second day, speakers from Asia's leading Web3 projects will discuss blockchain market trends in Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand. Kaia's partnering companies in the RWA and DeFi sectors will also introduce their new projects and Kaia ecosystem contribution plans. The 'Networking Night' events will follow after the conference sessions on both event days.

"DWF Labs has a strong commitment to fostering innovation and expansion within the blockchain ecosystem, and we are excited to co-host KSL 2024," said Andrei Grachev, CEO of DWF Labs. "The progress in the Kaia project and strategic initiatives such as Kaia Wave represents a significant leap forward in connecting existing platforms across Asia with Web3 technologies. DWF Labs will support Kaia on its journey to become the largest blockchain ecosystem in Asia."

KSL 2024 will bring together a number of influential Web3 companies such as LINE Xenesis and Hashkey. Projects that are exploring blockchain technologies to transform conventional businesses into tokenized RWA projects benefiting both users and investors will also take the stage, including Grab JOOB, TADA-MVL, and CREDER. What's more, Google Cloud and Kaia's flagship RWA project Galactica, will share their insights.

Dr. Sam Seo, Representative Director of Klaytn Foundation, stated, "KSL 2024 will serve as a platform to introduce Kaia to the audience, explore its prospects, and discuss the challenges it must overcome for significant progress." He continued, "The event will foster valuable discussions with industry experts, aiming to position Kaia as a leading Asian player. Additionally, KSL will enhance our network with Web3 builders attending KBW 2024, thereby expanding Kaia's global ecosystem."

To attend KSL 2024, you can register online through the event banner on the Kaia official website ( Kaia.io ) or the side event list on the "Korea Blockchain Week 2024" website.

About LINE NEXT Inc.

Based in the United States, LINE NEXT Inc. is focused on growing the global Web3 business. Through building a Web3 ecosystem, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is the new generation Web3 investor and market maker, one of the world's largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, which trades spot and derivatives markets on over 60 top exchanges.

About Kaia blockchain

Kaia is a high performance public blockchain that simplifies Web3 for users, builders, investors, enterprises, and everyone in-between. Formed through the merger of the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains that were initially developed by Kakao and LINE respectively, Kaia is Asia's largest Web3 ecosystem, with over 420 DApps and over 250 million potential users - all of whom can experience Web3 with the ease and speed of Web2 to connect, create, collaborate, and contribute to the ecosystem.

