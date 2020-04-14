Kaizzen supports RAHI with 20,000 Meals for Covid19 vulnerable groups

According to Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO, Kaizzen, "With the current lockdown being extended till 3 rd May 2020, the vulnerable sections of society including daily wage workers will be even more severely impacted, with their continued loss of livelihood. Meals form the most important aspect of sustaining and saving lives. This is a small gesture of support by Kaizzen, on behalf of the Indian Public Relations fraternity, to help people most impacted by the Covid19 pandemic."

According to Mr. Dola Mohapatra, Executive Director, Rise Against Hunger India, "We are thankful to Kaizzen for coming forward to support 20,000 meals for the most vulnerable groups impacted by Covid19. Even if we take conservative estimates, about half a million such people will be in need of support in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad alone. These are difficult and unprecedented times and we would urge corporates, large business houses and other organizations to come forward and contribute their bit in providing basic food to these people and prevent them from succumbing to hunger."

In addition to food, RAHI is also planning to mobilize essentials like cooking oil, spices, masks etc. which can be utilized by these people.

In order to contribute to the cause led by RAHI, one can visit:

https://www.instamojo.com/riseagainsthungerindia/rise-against-hunger-india-covid-19-response/

About Kaizzen

Established in 2008, Kaizzen is a leading independent Public Relations and Digital Media Agency, with pan-India operations. Kaizzen has worked with prestigious international and Indian brands and has received various industry awards and accolades for campaigns undertaken for its clients. Kaizzen has also been recognized as the IPRCCA 'Specialist Consultancy of the Year 2019'. The agency offers cross-sector expertise including Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Technology & Telecom, Infrastructure & Real Estate, IT, Auto, Education, Pharma & Healthcare, Startups, Sports, Government & Embassy led campaigns, amongst others. Kaizzen is a full-service agency offering solutions across traditional media, social & digital media and influencer engagement.

About Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI):

Rise against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, aims to show the world that it is, in fact, possible to end hunger by the year 2030. In 2014, RAH India was created as an independent entity in India, formally registered as 'Stop Hunger Now India' but later changed to Rise Against Hunger India in 2017. Headquartered in Bangalore, RAH India program began in 2015 due to increased interest and support by corporate partners to involve in meal packaging program. RAHI is committed to nourishing lives, providing emergency aid, empowering communities and growing the hunger movement. From floods to droughts, RAHI has been actively responding to emergencies. The team actively works towards bolstering agricultural production and income through various agricultural methods, business skills and market access.



Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154939/Kaizzen_RAHI.jpg

SOURCE Kaizzen