Kamakura Corporation Names Don M. Griffith to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamakura Corporation is pleased to announce the expansion of its Board and the election of Don M. Griffith to the Board of Directors. Mr. Griffith was the founder, chairman and chief executive of Grandpoint Capital, Inc, the parent company of Grandpoint Bank. He previously founded two banking companies, an investment and advisory firm, and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of First Interstate Bancorp. After earning his MBA at Harvard Business School, Mr. Griffith began his banking career at Citibank in New York and Mexico before joining Bank of America. Mr. Griffith earned a Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University and his Master of Arts in political science from University of California, Berkeley.

Don M. Griffith

"We are pleased to welcome Don Griffith to the Board as a new independent director. Kamakura entered 2020 with a number of strategic opportunities to accelerate growth and leverage our risk analytics platform, Kamakura Risk Manager, and Kamakura Risk Information Services ("KRIS"). Don complements the skills and background of our current directors and brings banking, investment and deal experience to the board at a transformational inflection point for the company," said Martin Zorn, Kamakura's president and Chief Operating Officer.

"It was a great pleasure for me as a young banker to work with Don Griffith at First Interstate Bancorp. He brought amazing creativity and energy to First Interstate as Chief Financial Officer, and we are sure he will do the same at Kamakura as we rapidly grow our advantage as the global leader in enterprise risk management software and related risk information," said Donald R. van Deventer, Kamakura's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "There are very few leaders in the financial services industry that have accomplished as much as Don Griffith. His wise counsel and collaborative approach will help us drive value for our clients and our shareholders".

Kamakura's other members of the Board of Directors are Donald R. van Deventer, Martin Zorn, Professor Robert A. Jarrow and V. Vance Roley, Dean of the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaii.

About Kamakura Corporation

Founded in 1990, Honolulu-based Kamakura Corporation is a leading provider of risk management information, processing, and software. Kamakura was recognized as a category leader in the Chartis Report, Technology Solutions for Credit Risk 2.0 2018. Kamakura was named to the World Finance 100 by the editor and readers of World Finance magazine in 2017, 2016 and 2012. In 2010, Kamakura was the only vendor to win two Credit Magazine innovation awards. Kamakura Risk Manager, first sold commercially in 1993 and now in version 10.0.5, is the first enterprise risk management system for users focused on credit risk, asset and liability management, market risk, stress testing, liquidity risk, counterparty credit risk, and capital allocation from a single software solution. The KRIS public firm default service was launched in 2002. The KRIS sovereign default service, the world's first, was launched in 2008, and the KRIS non-public firm default service was offered beginning in 2011. Kamakura added its U.S. Bank default probability service in 2014.

Kamakura has served more than 330 clients with assets ranging in size from $1.5 billion to $3.0 trillion. Current clients have a combined "total assets" or "assets under management" in excess of $26 trillion. Its risk management products are currently used in 47 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and many other countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

To follow risk commentary by Kamakura on a daily basis, please follow:

Kamakura CEO, Dr. Donald van Deventer (www.twitter.com/dvandeventer)

Kamakura President, Martin Zorn (www.twitter.com/riskmgrhi)

Kamakura's official twitter account (www.twitter.com/KamakuraCo).

For more information, please contact:

Kamakura Corporation

2222 Kalakaua Avenue, Suite 1400, Honolulu, Hawaii 96815

Telephone: 1-808-791-9888

Facsimile: 1-808-791-9898

Information: [email protected]

Web site: www.kamakuraco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216398/Don_M_Griffith.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657972/Kamakura_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.kamakuraco.com



SOURCE Kamakura Corporation