Kapsch TrafficCom satellite tolling addresses global traffic and environmental challenges

VIENNA and NEW DELHI, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congestion and traffic-based pollution are increasingly serious issues around the globe, and in India. Indian authorities are battling millions of hours wasted in traffic and increasingly toxic air, while resources to maintain road infrastructure are dwindling.

Satellite tolling is an efficient and effective way to address these critical challenges, and the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is currently working on such a solution. The technology, using GPS, Galileo, and other global satellite data, provides highly accurate, infrastructure-light tolling adaptable to different environments, from urban centers to national toll networks.

Kapsch TrafficCom is one of the front runners pushing the technology. The solution combines flexibility, low operational costs, and rapid scalability, enabling clients to charge vehicles based on real-time geolocation, regardless of road or jurisdiction. For India, satellite tolling is the optimal choice to manage the ever-growing amounts of traffic moving along its enormous highway and road network.

Kapsch TrafficCom's satellite tolling system has already proven successful in regions like Norway and Bulgaria. The platform is data protection-compliant and offers exceptional data privacy protections, ensuring only necessary geolocation data is collected and stored.

"In Bulgaria, we achieved the first go-live within 11 months and are now managing 16,000km of road," explains Carolin Treichl, EVP EMENA at Kapsch TrafficCom. "Our solution doesn't just calculate distance-based charges. It empowers cities and nations to manage congestion, reduce pollution, and replace declining fuel tax revenues with a fair road user charge."

