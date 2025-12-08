BENGALURU, India, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new industry survey conducted by Kapture CX reveals that AI has officially reached a point of universal adoption intent in customer experience. 99% of CX leaders surveyed confirmed they are either evaluating, piloting, or deploying AI solutions within their organisations. However, enthusiasm is not translating into large-scale execution yet, as 50% admit they are still stuck in pilot programs and only 7% have successfully expanded AI across the enterprise.

Kapture’s Survey of CX Leaders Reveals Massive AI Ambition but Only 7% Have Scaled Agentic AI Enterprise-Wide

The survey indicates a significant evolution in what organisations now expect from AI. Leaders are shifting away from simple automation and chatbot-style responses. Instead, they are prioritising emotionally intelligent and human-like AI that can comprehend context, understand sentiment, and replicate a level of empathy traditionally associated with skilled support agents. The emphasis has moved from merely 'fast replies' to fast and correct issue resolution — a clear sign that productivity and customer satisfaction outcomes matter more than surface-level conversational speed.

Another emerging theme from the research is the move from assistive AI to autonomous systems. Leaders increasingly want AI that can independently take action, complete tasks, and close issues end-to-end without human intervention. This desire for autonomous resolution aligns with the growing pressure on enterprises to control operational costs while still improving service efficiency.

"AI in customer experience has reached inevitability," said Vikas Garg, Co-Founder & CPO at Kapture CX. "The question is no longer 'Should we adopt AI?' because almost none of the leaders say they are not exploring it. The new question is, 'How do we scale sophisticated, outcome-driven, human-like AI fast enough?' Organisations want measurable transformation, not experiments that stay locked in innovation labs."

Kapture CX anticipates a rapid acceleration over the next 12 months, predicting that the proportion of enterprises scaling Agentic AI could increase 3–4 times as decision-makers mature their governance models, strengthen adoption playbooks, and invest in context-aware systems capable of autonomously resolving issues across banking, fintech, telecom, retail, and other high-touch industries.

As CX enters this next phase, the opportunity gap is clear: those able to convert pilots into scalable production deployments will gain a decisive advantage both in operational efficiency and customer loyalty.

