KARAM Industries launches Disposable KARAM Face Mask range; Strengthens the healthcare portfolio

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the company has expanded its PPE portfolio with disposable face mask range as extended use or re-use of masks decreases the level of safety. The mask ensures durability of 12-hours (cumulative) with single use for different industrial workers and can also be used for daily activities. KARAM has introduced eight variants of disposable masks designed to filter air contaminants which helps the user to breathe germ-free air. Designed to offer advanced protection at extended hours to frontline and industrial workers, these masks comes with three key aspects - Elastic ear loop, Exhalation Valve and Elastic headband to offer ultimate comfort during prolonged usage.

The product was virtually launched on Monday by Mr. Hemant Sapra (President, Global Marketing) and Mr. Rajesh Nigam (President, Technical) at KARAM Industries in the august presence of Mr Amitabh Kant - CEO, NITI Aayog and renowned actor and television host Manish Paul who also hosted the entire launch event.

Announcing the new product range, Mr. Hemant Sapra (President, Global Marketing) at KARAM Industries, said, "Given the unprecedented times that we are living in, our foremost line of defence is taking self-precautionary measures, one of which includes wearing masks while stepping out or interacting with others. At KARAM, we are continuously working with GoI and authorities to enable our frontline and industrial workers stay safe as they work towards ensuring the safety of the larger communities. The launch of the new range is our way of expressing gratitude to them and curbing the shortage of protective gear faced by the frontline staff."

Mr Amitabh Kant - CEO, NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts by KARAM and highlighted initiatives by Government of India in its fight against COVID-19.

About KARAM Industries:

KARAM is India's one of the leading Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing enterprises, ranks as the number one company in the field of Personal Safety in the country, and among one of the top ten Fall Protection manufacturing companies in the World. Its product range includes Personal Protective Equipment like safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, protective workwear, safety shoes, and a vast range of Fall Protection Equipment. Besides these, engineered safety solutions like anchorage systems, specialized rope access, evacuation and rescue products, and confined space entry egress systems also form a part of KARAM's Product Portfolio. KARAM Training and Consultancy is a specialized wing created for providing training and safety consultancy in the field of work-at-height in India.

